3/9 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of Hangman Page vs. Dante Martin for the AEW Championship, Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Title, Chris Jericho addresses Eddie Kingston, Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa for a shot at the AEW Women’s Title, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley vs. JD Drake and Anthony Henry

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 127)

Estero, Florida at Hertz Arena

Aired live March 9, 2022 on TBS

[Hour One] Chris Jericho made his entrance to Fozzy’s “Judas” while the broadcast team of Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone checked in on commentary and recapped Eddie Kingston beating Jericho at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Jericho stood in the ring and said that Revolution was one of the greatest nights of his career despite his neck being sore and even though he tapped out to Eddie Kingston. Jericho said it was one of the best matches of his career and maybe his best match in AEW. Jericho said Kingston brought something out of him that he wasn’t sure existed anymore.

Jericho said he didn’t live up to his word after the match and his word is everything. Jericho said he refused to shake Kingston’s hand, which drew boos from the fans. Jericho said he felt the same and said he was frustrated and angry. Jericho said he needed to make it up to Kingston because he beat him and he has his respect. Jericho asked for Kingston to join him in the ring.

Eddie Kingston made his entrance and joined Jericho in the ring. Kingston spoke about how he’s lost big matches in the past. Kingston said he went to his hotel room after beating Jericho and cried because he wanted to make people proud who spoke to him at the fan fest about his Player’s Tribune article.

Kingston asked Jericho what he’s missing inside himself that made him not want to shake his hand. Kingston said he showed Jericho respect and dragged out the version of the man that he looked up to. Kingston took issue with Jericho not shaking his hand.

Jericho said that everything Kingston said was right. He said he couldn’t sleep the last two nights. Jericho told Kingston that he respects him and thanked him for giving him one of the best matches of his career. Jericho asked Kingston to shake his hand. Jericho held out his hand and Kingston accepted the handshake.

Daniel Garcia and “2point0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker headed to the ring and attacked Jericho and Kingston. Jericho held his neck to sell the suplexes from the Revolution match. Santana and Ortiz ran out and cleared Lee and Parker from the ring.

Ortiz handed a baseball bat to Jericho while Santana held Garcia in place. Jericho hit Santana with the baseball bat. Lee and Parker returned to the ring and joined Jericho in beating down Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz.

Jake Hager ran out and and acted conflicted, then joined in on attacking Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz. Jericho directed traffic. Lee and Parker held Kingston, and then Jericho jabbed his eye with the baseball bat. Hager took Kingston to the apron and struggled to get him in position.

After getting some help from the others, Hager powerbombed Kingston through a table that had been set up on the floor. Jericho and Hager removed their Inner Circle jackets. Jericho took the mic and said this was the Jericho Appreciation Society. “And that, that was entertainment,” Jericho closed…

Powell’s POV: A good segment. Jericho is always able to turn on a dime and he did that here by acting humble and sincere before sticking the knife if Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz. I guess it remains to be seen where Sammy Guevara lands, but the Inner Circle appears to be over. I’m not big on factions being named after one member, but the “entertainment” line was interesting given that Jericho recently filed for the Sports Entertainer trademark. By the way, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett tonight. Jake will take my usual spot by covering WWE Smackdown on Friday night.

Highlights aired of CM Punk beating MJF in the dog collar match at AEW Revolution… Entrances for the AEW World Championship match took place…

1. “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Dante Martin for the AEW World Championship. Both men shook hands to start the match. They cut to a picture-in-picture break a couple minutes into the match. [C] Martin had offensive control until he leapt from the top rope and was powerbombed by Page on the way down, which led to a two count. After a series of counters in and around the ring, Page hit the Buckshot Lariat and scored the clean pin…

“Hangman” Adam Page defeated Dante Martin in 7:30 to retain the AEW World Championship.

After the match, Tony Schiavone entered the ring and interviewed Page, who had Martin to rejoin him in the ring. Page said Dante was put in a tough spot when his brother Darius was injured, and yet Dante made it all the way to an AEW Title shot. Page praised Martin and shook his hand.

“For the love of God, will you shut your damn mouth?” Adam Cole said as he walked onto the stage. Cole claimed that Page got a fluke victory over him at Revolution. He said anyone can get lucky once, but wouldn’t happen again. Page said they could put that to the test.

Cole challenged Page to a six-man tag match. Cole said Page’s days are numbered. He said he would not stop until he hears the words “and new AEW World Champion”…

Excalibur hyped William Regal’s first Dynamite appearance via the tag team match for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Page being Martin was a logical move for a television title defense. They bumped Martin up to the second spot in the rankings, and it was safe to have him lose in a singles match since he will be teaming with Darius as Top Flight. The post match angle didn’t make as much sense. Why would Cole challenge Page to a six-man tag match rather than ask for a rematch for the championship when it seemed like Page was open to whatever he had in mind?

Entrances for the tag match took place. Bryan Danielson and William Regal came out together, then Jon Moxley made his usual entrance through the crowd. Their opponents were already in the ring and did not have a televised entrance…

2. Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley (w/William Regal) vs. “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry. Moxley attacked Drake to start the match. Danielson tagged in and threw a series of kicks at Drake, who was able to tag out.

Excalibur announced Pac vs. Wheeler Yuta was added to the show as a standby match because the AEW World Championship match didn’t go the distance. Late in the match, Moxley took out Henry on the floor, then Danielson delivered stomps to the head of Drake. Danielson finished off Drake with the LeBell Lock…

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley beat “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry in 4:00.

After the match, Schiavone spoke with Regal, Danielson, and Moxley. Regal said it had been 29 years since he and Schiavone were on TBS together. Regal said time had flown by and his own time was flying by. Regal said he was 53 and he had lived a hard life with battles in the ring and with himself. Regal said he knows he’s not long for the world.

Regal got emotional and thanked Schiavone for helping him in the past. Regal said he is no longer required in his former job and he sat home for two months. Regal said someone told him that Danielson mentioned him on Dynamite. Regal said he had to take a look and found out that Danielson would be fighting Moxley.

Regal said he will make someone who wants to work hard a better professional wrestler. Regal said Danielson is the wrestler he should have been and called him the perfect wrestler. He recalled mentoring Danielson in the past and said he became everything he didn’t become because Danielson doesn’t have the problems that he had.

Regal turned his focus to Moxley and said they put each other through things that would make the devil cry. Regal spoke about putting together the perfect wrestler with the sadistic Moxley. Regal warned anyone who enters the ring with them that they won’t like the outcome. Regal said their opponents will either step up or get stepped on…

Powell’s POV: The match was what it needed to be. When the match was announced, I feared that they would try to tear the house down with a competitive match. And while there’s no question that these teams could do that, this needed to be a spotlight match for Danielson and Moxley in their first match together and it was. Most of Regal’s promo felt like it was from the heart. It was nice, but I hope there’s actually more to his character than simply being a nice guy.

Backstage, Alex Marvez asked The Dark Order what their relationship is with Hangman Page. Before they could answer, Page showed up and apologized for his temper getting the better of him. John Silver asked Page who he would pick to be his partners for the match against Cole’s team. Page said he just saw Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus and had already asked them. Silver made it seem like everything was cool…

3. Pac (w/Penta, Alex Abrahantes) vs. Wheeler Yuta (w/Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Danhausen). Cassidy had his left arm in a sling. The entrances of both wrestlers were televised. They cut to a split-screen break less than a minute into the match. [C] Pac performed a superplex and followed up with the Brutalizer for the submission win…

Pac beat Wheeler Yuta in 5:40.

Powell’s POV: The match was fine, but it lacked any mystery regarding the outcome. For those who missed it, Cassidy took a rough bump during the ladder match at the pay-per-view, so that’s why his arm is in the sling.

Backstage, Adam Cole stood between “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson and the team of Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly. Cole noted that Sunday wasn’t their night. The two teams bickered. Cole started to talk about the six-man tag match. Matt interrupted him and recalled telling Cole to count him and Nick out. Cole said he was going with Fish and O’Reilly anyway. Brandon Cutler, who was working the camera, told the Bucks that he’d pick them. Matt told him to shut up…

Excalibur hyped previously advertised matches and said the emergency board meeting of the AFHO was coming up next… [C]

Alex Marvez interviewed Tully Blanchard and “FTR” Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood backstage. Harwood started to talk about his family and then brought up The Young Bucks and the team of Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly.

[Hour Two] Tully Blanchard cut him off and spoke about them winning the AEW Tag Titles a second time. Harwood got upset. Wheeler said it’s about family and Blanchard isn’t it. Wheeler fired Blanchard as their manager…

Andrade El Idolo, Jose, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, The Butcher, and The Blade were all in the ring. Andrade wanted to take a board of directors vote. Hardy said they could, but Kassidy and Quen would never vote him out. Andrade and Jose voted thumbs down against Hardy, but Hardy, Kassidy, and Quen all gave thumbs up.

The Private Party duo put their thumbs down while Hardy had his back to them. When Hardy turned to speak to them, Andrade hit him from behind. They all put the boots to Hardy. Andrade ran the ropes and blasted Hardy with a big boot to the head. Andrade had Jose bring him a chair.

Darby Allin’s entrance theme played. Allin and Sting walked onto the stage together and slowly walked to the ring (no rush, guys). Once in he ring, Allin and Sting fought with Andrade’s crew, but they were quickly out numbered.

Jeff Hardy made his entrance to a big pop. Once in the ring, Jeff helped clear most of the heels from the ring. The Blade was left behind. Matt gave Blade a Twist of Fate, then Jeff went up top and performed a Swanton Bomb. Matt and Jeff hugged to a big ovation. Sting and Allin stayed back and looked at the Hardys. Darby eventually went to the ropes and played to the crowd while Jeff’s entrance music played…

Tony Schiavone attempted to interview Shane “Swerve” Strickland in the backstage area. Tony Nese interrupted. Nese said they have a history of wrestling on Friday nights and challenged Strickland to a match on AEW Rampage. Swerve said he would bless him by beating his ass again… [C]

Powell’s POV: You could see Private Party turning on Matt coming from the moment that they set up the board of directors, but it had a happy ending with Jeff showing up to reunite with Matt. It’s cool to see the brothers together again, which seemed unlikely when they both signed long-term deals with separate companies. Unfortunately, Strickland’s first appearance on Dynamite felt completely overshadowed as did FTR firing Blanchard. It’s another case of AEW cramming too much into their shows and not letting things breathe.

Wardlow was introduced by Schiavone, who then interviewed him in the ring. Wardlow said that before he aligned with MJF, he spent too many years helping someone build their life and getting nothing in return. Little did he know, he walked out of one cage and into another when he joined MJF.

Wardlow said he knew MJF wasn’t a good person when he signed up for the job. He said the fans would have to forgive him. He said he grew up poor and spoke about wanting to provide for his mother, his sisters and his future family a better life.

Wardlow said MJF was his way of getting his foot in the door and he thanked him for that. Wardlow said no matter how much you hate someone, it gives you no right to disrespect a person, threaten their family, or put your hands on them. He said MJF’s fate was sealed when he slapped him.

Wardlow said he’s still under contract to MJF, but he no longer gives a damn. He said he’s no longer his bodyguard or a member of The Pinnacle. “I am finally free,” Wardlow said. He added that he hopes MJF is as intelligent as he claims to be and releases him from the contract. He said they could simply go their separate ways, and karma would be MJF’s revenge.

Wardlow said the only thing he cares about is winning the TNT Championship and earning a new contract. He said that after years of giving, it’s his turn to take and he wants it all. He said AEW is officially Wardlow’s world…

Backstage, Alex Marvez stood between Keith Lee and QT Marshall and noted that Marshall asked to speak to Lee. Marshall said The Factor has Lee’s back in his beef with Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks. Lee said he has a very large back and he’s good. Marshall yelled that he’d pay for this…

Powell’s POV: Wardlow did a nice job with his promo. He’s not polished, but that actually worked in terms of making him seem like a down to earth guy. Something tells me his exit from his role as MJF’s bodyguard won’t go as easily as his character seemed to think it would. Meanwhile, the Lee and Marshall exchange was fine until Marshall went into cartoon villain mode while yelling that Lee would pay for what he’d done.

Entrances for the AEW Tag Title match took place. Max Caster rapped on his way to the ring…

4. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus (w/Christian Cage) vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens for the AEW Tag Titles. The Gunn Club was shown in the front row. They cut to a PIP break a couple of minutes into the match. [C]

At ringside, Luchasaurus ducked Bowens’ attempt to hit him with the boom box, then Jungle Boy took out both members of The Acclaimed with a dive. Back in the ring, Luchasaurus had Caster pinned, but Bowens broke it up. The Acclaimed battled back and Caster hit Jungle Boy with the Mic Drop, but Luchasaurus broke up the pin.

Luchasaurus and Bowens ended up at ringside. Luchasaurus blocked another boom box attempt, but Caster kicked Luchasaurus through the ropes. The Acclaimed hit a double team move on Jungle Boy and got a close near fall. Bowens argued with the referee while Caster grabbed a chain from ringside. Caster tried to return to the ring, but Christian stopped him and then Luchasaurus hit Caster with an uppercut. Back inside the ring, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus hit the Doomsday Device on Bowens, and then Jungle Boy pinned him…

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus defeated “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in 9:30 to retain the AEW Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: The match was entertaining, but did it really need to take place on such a loaded show? Why not save the AEW Tag Title match for another show when it could have been positioned as a bigger deal?

Jade Cargill and Mark Sterling were featured in a pre-taped promo. Cargill questioned how would step up to receive her kiss of death (footage aired of her kissing Tay Conti prior to their match at Revolution)… Entrances for the women’s match took place…

5. Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship. Hirsch was on the offensive heading into a break a couple minutes into the match. [C] Hirsch went up top, but Rosa cut her off an then joined her on the ropes. Rosa performed a superplex, then picked her up and performed a neckbreaker onto her knee. Rosa followed up with a running clothesline for a two count.

Hirsch ended up at ringside. She pulled a turnbuckle out from underneath the ring. Red Velvet ran out and took it away from her. Back inside the ring, Hirsch went for a cross arm breaker on Rosa, but Rosa reached the ropes. A short time later, Rosa hit the Fire Thunder Driver and got the pin…

Thunder Rosa defeated Leyla Hirsch in 8:50 to earn a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship.

After the match, Tony Schiavone stood up at the broadcast table and informed Thunder Rosa, who was standing in the ring with Red Velvet, that her title match against Britt Baker would be held inside a steel cage…

Backstage, Britt Baker delivered a promo while Rebel and Jamie Hayter stood by. Baker boasted that she beat Rosa at Revolution and questioned why Rosa didn’t go to the back of the line. She complained about all of San Antonio being behind Rosa, and said the conspiracy lives on. Baker said she’s not afraid of Rosa or the cage. She said she is afraid of what becomes of AEW if common riffraff like Rosa wins the championship…

Excalibur announced Baker vs. Rosa for the AEW Women’s Championship, and Wardlow challenging for the TNT Championship for next week’s Dynamite. Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Martinez, Darby Allin vs. Marq Quen, Keith Lee vs. QT Marshall, and Swerve Strickland vs. Tony Nese were announced for AEW Rampage… [C]

Powell’s POV: Rosa beating Hirsch was super predictable and fairly flat. I think they would have been better off simply awarding Rosa the rematch while citing all of the interference that took place at Revolution. It also felt like Baker should have showed some concern over being forced to face Rosa in a cage match in her hometown rather than playing it as cool as she did.

Entrances for the TNT Championship match took place. Sammy Guevara wore his Inner Circle vest to the ring…

6. Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky (w/Dan Lambert, Ethan Page) for the TNT Championship. Guevara had his ribs wrapped. Early in the match, Guevara put Sky on a table at ringside. Guevara went up top and performed a wild 630 senton splash, but Sky moved and Guevara crashed through the table. Tay Conti ran out to check on Guevara heading into a PIP break. [C]

Sky taunted Conti by kissing Guevara’s head. Paige VanZant was in the front row behind Conti. Back in the ring, Guevara eventually came back with a springboard cutter for a near fall. Guevara fought off a Sky move attempt and hit him with a GTH. Guevara went for a top rope move, but Sky put his knees up.

Dan Lambert distracted the referee. Page tried to enter the other side of the ring, but Conti pulled him off the apron. VanZant hit Conti from behind and then ran her face first into the ring steps. In the ring, Sky hit a distracted Guevara with his finisher and then pinned him…

Scorpio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara in 11:35 to win the TNT Championship.

After the match, Sky hit Guevara with one of the TNT Title belts (why are there still two?). Conti tried to check on Guevara, but VanZant kicked her. Lambert handed VanZant a contract. She placed the contract on Conti’s backside and then signed it. The heels posed to close the show…

Powell’s POV: Sammy and Tay got their names tattooed on one another and then Sammy loses his title and his faction all in the same night. Coincidence? I think not. Anyway, the main event was entertaining and I like the title change, though there seems to be a good chance of Sky being a transitional champion. Overall, there was a lot to like about this episode, but there was once again too much crammed into one show. I will have more to say in my weekly same night audio review for Dot Net Members. Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.