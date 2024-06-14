WWE Clash at the Castle, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, Peter Avalon, Buzz Sawyer

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Clash at the Castle will be held on Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro. The show features Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship. Join me for my live review as the premium live event streams on Peacock at 11CT/NoonET. A same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be taped today in Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro. The show features the final push for tomorrow’s Clash at the Castle event. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Youngstown, Ohio at Covelli Centre. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio review of Collision will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Peter Avalon (Peter Hernandez) is 35.

-The late Buzz Sawyer (Bruce Woyan) was born on June 14, 1959. He died of an overdose at age 32 on February 7, 1992.