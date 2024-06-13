AEW Dynamite rating: Will Ospreay vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 681,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 790,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.23 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.28 rating in the same demo. Dynamite ran against the third game of the NBA Finals. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 718,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating on USA Network without NBA or NHL competition. In other words, NXT gets the viewership win that comes with an asterisk. The numbers were getting closer in recent weeks, so it will be interesting to see what both shows do once the NBA and NHL competition is over. One year ago, the June 14, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 832,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic.