WWE trademarks a name for a likely new Bloodline member

June 13, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has trademarked the name Talla Tonga. The widespread assumption is that the name will be used for Hikuleo (a/k/a Tautuiaki Taula Koloamatangi), who recently finished his run with New Japan Pro Wrestling after starting with the promotion in 2016.

Powell’s POV: Hikuleo is the son of Haku and brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. The 33 year-old is billed as standing 6’8″ and he initially trained at the Team 3D Academy.

