WWE Smackdown results (5/30): Powell’s live review of WWE Champion John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Bianca Belair appearances, MITB ladder match qualifiers 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,345)

May 30, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena

Simulcast live on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with a recap of John Cena beating R-Truth, and Cody Rhodes returning on Saturday Night’s Main Event… Joe Tessitore checked in while an exterior shot of the host venue was shown. Tessitore, who was joined on commentary by Wade Barrett, narrated arrival/backstage shots of Cody Rhodes followed by Bianca Belair, who made her entrance.

Belair was introduced by ring announcer Mark Nash and received a big ovation from her hometown crowd. Tesitore listed the attendance as being over 14,600. Belair stopped and hugged her parents, who were in the front row on the hard camera side of the building.

Once in the ring, Belair said it was good to be in Knoxville. The fans cheered, and then an “EST” chant broke out. Belair said she couldn’t come to Knoxville without singing “Good Ol’ Rocky Top”. The song played while the fans sang along.

Belair said Knoxville isn’t just her hometown, it’s her safe space. She pointed out her parents in the crowd. Belair, who had a brace on her hand, said she’s not 100 percent, but she’s doing everything she can to recover. Belair tried to close out by welcoming the fans to Smackdown, but she was interrupted by entrance music.

Naomi came out and entered the ring while Belair told her that it wasn’t time for this. Naomi said it’s been way too long, and there’s not a day that goes by that she doesn’t think about what happened between them. Naomi said she was betting for Belair’s forgiveness. Naomi said she sent text messages and voicemails, but Jade didn’t respond.

Naomi said she went to Belair’s parents’ house. She said they weren’t home, so she let herself in. She spoke about a photo album she saw and how happy Belair looked, similar to the way she did when they were friends. Belair said she said she was done with Naomi, and she meant it. Belair said that if Naomi ever went near her parents again, what Naomi did to Jade Cargill would be nothing compared to what she would do to Naomi.

Belair said it wouldn’t be good if Belair and her mother were both in wheelchairs. Naomi said she would hate to see something bad happen to Belair “right here and right now.” Belair and Naomi went face-to-face, but Naomi threw her mic when she heard entrance music.

Jade Cargill came out and put Naomi down with a kick. Jade and Cargill looked at one another. Naomi got up and charged Jade, who sidestepped her and went back to looking at Belair. Jade was about to go after Naomi at ringside, but entrance music stopped her.

Nia Jax made her entrance while Tessitore hyped the women’s Money in the Bank qualifier for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Naomi was at her creepy stalker finest during this fun segment. The staredowns between Belair and Jade were interesting. I thought we might get a Belair heel turn, but now I’m guessing we’ll get a reconciliation between Belair and Jade at some point.

1. Naomi vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax in a women’s Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier. The match was joined in progress, and Tessitore indicated that a few minutes of the match took place before they returned from the commercial break. Jax hit an early leg drop from the middle rope on Naomi for a near fall. [C]

Jade put Jax down with a spinebuster. Naomi hit Jade with double knees for a near fall. Naomi hit a split-legged moonsault on Jax. Jade hit her Jaded finisher on Naomi and went for the pin, but Jax broke it up. A short time later, Jax hit a Samoan Drop on Naomi from the middle rope. Jade performed a top rope splash on Jax for a near fall.

A short time later, Jax stacked both opponents and went for an Annhilator. Naomi avoided the move while Jax hit Jade. Naomi hooked Jax into a pin and got the three count…

Naomi defeated Nia Jax and Jade Cargill in a Triple Threat in 12:20 of television time to qualify for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Powell’s POV: The crazy ass Naomi character qualifying for MITB works for me.

Backstage, Solo Sikoa was walking with Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo when R-Truth showed up. Solo told his allies that Truth was talking to ghosts. Truth put his hand on Solo’s arm and asked if there was something he wanted to say to him. Solo took issue with Truth touching him. Mateo stepped up, but Solo held him back. Truth said he’d never seen Mateo before. Truth asked Solo if Mateo was his dog. Truth said Mateo is husky, then asked Solo if he could take his husky dog to the ring and teach him a lesson. Truth made his exit. Fatu told Solo and Mateo they could have their fun, but he had his own business to take care of…

Tessitore hyped John Cena and Cody Rhodes meeting face-to-face later in the s how… [C]

Backstage, Chelsea Green, who was accompanied by Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, held a stick with her image on it in front of her face. Green spoke with Nick Aldis, who said he couldn’t understand her. Green eventually showed that she was wearing a bedazzled face shield due to the broken nose she suffered on Saturday Night’s Main Event. Green said Zelina Vega broke her nose intentionally and demanded that Aldis award her with the Women’s U.S. Championship. This led to Aldis booking Vega vs. Fyre in exchange for Green leaving him alone…

Backstage, Byron Saxton interviewed WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, who said anyone who tries to cash in the Money in the Bank contract on her would be making a big mistake. Naomi showed up and told Stratton to ask Jade Cargill what happens when people play with her. Alexa Bliss showed up after Naomi departed. Bliss said Stratton shouldn’t be too worried about Naomi winning, because she should be worried about Bliss winning MITB…

The broadcast team hyped Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid in a four-way for the NXT North American Championship at Worlds Collide. Footage aired of the wrestlers involved in the match while Barrett spoke about them. Tessitore hyped Evans and Fenix vs. Los Garza for later in the show…

R-Truth sang his entrance song heading into a break… [C] JC Mateo made his entrance with Jeff Cobb…

2. JC Mateo (w/Solo Sikoa) vs. R-Truth. Mateo hit an early standing moonsault on Truth. Mateo tried to follow up with a senton, but Truth avoided it. Truth hit the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Truth tried to hoist up Mateo for the Attitude Adjustment, but he collapsed under his weight. Mateo hit a Tour of the Islands and scored the pin.

JC Mateo defeated R-Truth in 2:20.

Mateo roughed up Truth after the music. Solo set up for a Samoan Spike, but he was interrupted by entrance music. Jimmy Uso ran out carrying a chair. Mateo fled the ring. Solo stuck around for a moment. Mateo used the Solo distraction to hit Jimmy from behind, which upset Solo…

Powell’s POV: Solo wasn’t happy about Mateo hitting Jimmy from behind because the storyline is that Solo wants to bring Jimmy back into the fold. The match was fine with Truth getting a little offense before Mateo put him away cleanly and decisively.

The WWE Tag Team Champions “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were shown walking backstage… [C] Footage aired of Cody Rhodes’ podcast interview with Brandi Rhodes…

The WWE Tag Team Champions “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made their entrance for an in-ring promo. Ford said the division is on fire, but the Profits are leading the charge. Dawkins spoke about the various teams who have been coming after them and then added The Wyatt Sicks. Ford said they are happy to defend their titles against anyone.

[Hour Two] “Fraxiom” Nathan Frazer and Axiom made their entrance and joined the Profits in the ring. Frazer noted that they didn’t get a fair shake when they met for the titles last week. Ford claimed that he and Dawkins were beating Fraxiom when the Wyatts interfered. Frazer said they should run it back.

“The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin came out. Shelley said Fraxiom’s entire basis for getting another title shot is that the Profits never beat them. Shelley said the Profits never beat the Guns, so they’d take a title shot.

“DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa came out with Candice LeRae, who said the Guns had a million chances and Fraxiom just got there. Sabin said LeRae just got there and told her to shut up. Gargano said they had to bring in his wife to even the odds. He spoke of a conspiracy against DIY. Ciampa entered the ring and accused the other three teams of killing the division that he and Gargano built. Ciamnpa called for a moment of silence for the division.

The lights went out. Uncle Howdy was seated on the top rope when the lights turned on again. Erick Rowan pulled a couple of wrestlers to ringside. Dexter Lumis jumped off the top rope at others. Joe Gacy got involved, and the Wyatts stood tall in the ring while Nikki Cross dove at LeRae at ringside. Howdy hit Sister Abigail on Frazer, and then the Wyatts posed in the ring while their theme song played… [C]

Powell’s POV: The live crowd was mostly quiet until the Wyatts arrived. It’s a shame because the Profits, Guns, Fraxiom, and DIY have been producing some of the best tag team matches we’ve seen on Smackdown in years.

Entrances for the next match took place…

3. Je’Von Evans and Rey Fenix vs. “Los Garza” Angel and Berto (w/Santos Escobar). NXT North American Champion Ethan Page sat in on commentary. Barrett said NXT voice Vic Joseph sang the praises of Evans to him for months. Fenix hit Berto with a running kick to the back of the head and then covered him for a two count heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Evans dove for a hot tag, but he came up inches short while Berto held his legs. Page laughed and said every inch matters. Fenix eventually took a hot tag and had a flurry of offense. Evans made a blind tag a short time later. Angel hit a sit-out powerbomb on Evans for a near fall.

Berto tagged in and joined Angel on the ropes, but Fenix broke up whatever the heels had planned for Evans. Fenix ran the ropes and then stomped Angel. Evans jumped from the top of the ring post and hit a flip dive on his opponents and tag partner on the floor.

Evans and Fenix approached Page, who stood up and jawed at them while holding his title belt. Fenix and Evans turned their attention back to their opponents. Page shoved Fenix into the back of Evans, then dumped Fenix over the broadcast table. Evans superkicked Page.

Evans returned to the ring and cleared Angelo to the floor. Berto rolled up Evans for a two count. Evans put Berto down with a kick. Angel went up top. Escobar distracted the referee while Page pushed Evans off the apron. Los Garza hit their finisher on Evans, and then Angel pinned him.

“Los Garza” Angel and Berto defeated Je’Von Evans and Rey Fenix in 13:00.

Page was all smiles after the match and held up his title belt. Meanwhile, Escobar and Berto shook hands on the stage…

Powell’s POV: It was a pleasant surprise to see Evans and Page on tonight’s show. Page is more than ready for a main roster run, and Evans is a 21-year-old phenom who has a very bright future.

A Wyatt Sicks video aired. Uncle Howdy said they won’t stop until they get what they want and it’s over… [C] The signs of the night segment took place… Zelina Vega was in the ring, and then Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre made their entrance…

4. Women’s U.S. Champion Zelina Vega vs. Alba Fyre (w/Chelsea Green, Piper Niven) in a non-title match. Vega got Fyre against the ropes when Green climbed on the apron and distracted the referee. Vega went for a 619, but Niven tripped her. Fyre superkicked Vega and then she looked at the hard camera and saluted. [C]

Fyre targeted the shoulder of Vega, who eventually came back with a meteora from the middle rope for a near fall. Vega put Fyre down with a cutter and then went for a moonsault that Fyre avoided. Fyre hit a Swanton for a near fall. Fyre was dumped to ringside. Green removed her mask and swung it at Vega, who ducked, causing Green to accidentally hit Niven. Vega returned to the ring and hit a Code Red on Fyre for the win…

Women’s U.S. Champion Zelina Vega beat Alba Fyre in 11:15 in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: Vega continues to feel cold as a secondary champion. It seems like she just works better as an underdog challenger than as an underdog champion.

Backstage, The Miz tried to fire up Carmelo Hayes about following his plan. Hayes said he knew what he was doing. Miz asked if he does, adding that he’s watched Hayes take several Black Mass kicks. Miz said he gave up his spot in the match. Miz added that if Hayes wins tonight, he would make sure “we are Mr. Money in the Bank.” Hayes asked about the “we” part of Miz’s statement. Hayes told Miz that he would run the plays, but it’s his talent that brought him to the dance. Hayes said he’s Him and said he needs Miz to let him be Him…

Damian Priest walked through the backstage area sporting a black eye… [C]

Tessitore listed the schedule for the Saturday of Money in the Bank and Worlds Collide. The Worlds Collide event starts at 2CT/3ET on YouTube, the WWE MITB countdown special is at 4CT/5ET, the MITB main card is at 7CT/8ET on Peacock, and there will be a MITB post show…

A Giulia video promo aired. She said her goal is not to be the best because everyone says that. She said her goal is to be indisputable. She said you could love her or hate her. She wants to be impossible to deny. She said she will conquer everything on Smackdown, just like she has always done. She asked who would stop her…

Zelina Vega was walking through the backstage area when Giulia approached her. “I see you, Zelina, but I see that title more,” Giulia said…

Damian Priest made his entrance while highlights aired of his cage match win over Drew McIntyre from Saturday Night’s Main Event. Priest said that he and McIntyre fought for well over a year, and that’s not normal. He said they went to war and pointed at his black eye. Priest said he knew McIntyre was somewhere recovering from his scrambled brain. “I still can’t stand your ass,” Priest said.

Priest said the guy he faced in the cage wasn’t the Drew who hides behind his phone. Priest said he faced the old Drew, the warrior, and he appreciates that. Priest said he’s after championships. Priest said he respects the hell out of Jacob Fatu. He said he knows where Fatu came from and what he had to go through.

Priest said he’s proud of Fatu and congratulated him, and he said that’s real. Priest said he doesn’t respect the crew that follows Fatu around. Priest corrected himself and said he doesn’t respect the crew that Fatu follows around. Priest said he and Fatu would handle business at some point.

U.S. Champion Jacob Fatu made his entrance as Priest was making his exit. Fatu and Priest went face-to-face on the stage, and then Fatu headed to the ring for his MITB qualifier while Priest headed to the back…

[Hour Three] [C] Andrade made his entrance, followed by Carmelo Hayes and The Miz…

5. Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes (w/The Miz) in a men’s Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier. Hayes brought his Bookman from Good Times, er, Andre the Giant pendant to the ring with him. Miz grabbed the foot of Fatu. Hayes tried to roll up Fatu, but he didn’t budge. Fatu picked up Hayes, who slipped away and then superkicked Fatu to ringside.

Andrade put Hayes down with a clothesline. Fatu stared at Miz, who begged off. Fatu caught Hayes coming at him and then dropped him with a punch before putting Miz down with a superkick. Fatu hit Miz with a hip attack in front of the barricade heading into a PIP break. [C]

Tessitore said Miz was taken to the back for medical attention after Fatu hit him with the Big Shot hip attack before the break. Andrade tripped Fatu before he could go up top. Andrade climbed to the top rope and went for a moonsault. Andrade landed on his feet when Fatu moved, and then hit him with a standing moonsault. Andrade had Fatu pinned, but Hayes broke it up. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.