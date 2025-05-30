TNA Impact results (5/29): Moore’s review of Steve Maclin vs. Matt Cardona for the TNA International Title, Arianna Grace and Santino Marella vs. Tessa Blanchard and Robert Stone, Mustafa Ali vs. Raj Singh

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,088)

Taped May 24, 2025, in Brampton, Ontario at CAA Centre

Simulcast May 29, 2025, on AXS TV and TNA+

Highlights from the Joe Hendry vs. Trick Williams TNA Championship match aired from NXT Battleground. That match ended with Trick Williams becoming the new TNA Champion. The commentary team cut in speaking in a somber voice to sell the TNA title now being on a WWE wrestler…

The TNA Cross the Line intro theme aired. Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer…

The Rascalz made their entrance first. Out next was AJ Francis and KC Navarro. The show cut to footage from “earlier today” where Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards beat up Octagon Jr. backstage. Laredo (now back to being a Laredo man after being a Laredo Kid on NXT Tuesday) made his entrance by himself. Hannifan noted that Laredo has elected to wrestle on his own despite Octagon not being medically cleared…

1. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. “First Class” AJ Francis and KC Navarro vs. Laredo vs. “The System” Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers (w/Alisha Edwards). Trey and Laredo started the match. Both men started at a stalemate after quick lucha moves. AJ took down Laredo and Trey with a clothesline. KC tagged Laredo out. The Rascalz swarmed KC with kicks.

Laredo dumped The System to ringside. Alisha tried to interfere, but was ejected by the referee. Laredo hit The System with a top rope flip dive to ringside. The Rascalz dumped KC to ringside, but he was caught by AJ. The Rascalz hit First Class with stereo Suicide Dives.[c]

Back from break, Myers was working on Laredo with methodical offense. AJ tagged out Myers and clocked Laredo with a right hand. KC tagged in and slammed Laredo for a two count. AJ hit Laredo with his signature Flop Dolla Tennessee Whiskey knee. First Class used a methodical offense to cut the ring in half on Laredo.

AJ and KC tried to cheat the rules by tagging in themselves, and KC accepted the pin from AJ. The Rascalz and System quickly ran in to end that. Wentz hit both System members with knees and hit Eddie with a Standing Shooting Star for a nearfall. Laredo hit AJ with a Tornado DDT for a nearfall. Miguel hit The System with a Flip Dive.

Wentz and KC took each other out. Lardo hit the pile of wrestlers at ringside with a Corkscrew Moonsault. AJ hit Lardo with the Down Payment Chokeslam. Trey tagged out AJ and hit AJ with a diving Meteora. Trey picked up the pinfall on Laredo.

The Rascalz defeated Laredo, First Class, and The System via pinfall in 9:12 to earn a shot at the TNA Tag Team Championships.

TNA Tag Champions Nic and Ryan Nemeth were watching the match on a monitor backstage. They were interviewed by a unnamed new female announcer (Did free agent Ace Austin pull out one of his magic tricks and make Gia Miller disappear?). The lady asked the Nemeths how they feel about the Rascalz as challengers. Nic said they aren’t at the Nemeths’ level. Ryan said that he and “my brother” will be tag team champions forever…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Not sure who this new interviewer is, and she’s probably a solid interviewer, but did TNA not consider using their longtime backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell to fill the role (who had gotten even better from her time as the main backstage interviewer and host of NXT shows). Anyways, solid tag match. Laredo has been undefeated since becoming a man from Laredo, but his taking the loss here is fine, given he had to wrestle against six other wrestlers by himself. I don’t see the Rascalz having a chance to beat the Nemeths, even though it should be one hell of a match (I’d get the most of the Rascalz while Wentz is under TNA contract, because it clearly looks like WWE is really interested in bringing him back in the fold given how they keep featuring him on Tuesdays). My guess is that the Nemeth’s real threat is going to be the Hardys at Slammiversary. Both to help fill that house, and they can’t use Jeff now since he can’t cross the border.

AJ Francis and KC Navarro were stumbling through the Gorilla Position. Mike Santana yelled “PENDEJO!” and jumpped AJ Francis, leading to both men trading right hands…

Hannifan and Rehwoldt checked in on commentary and sent the show to a Myla Grace and Holly Hudson introductory package. Grace said she’s the first Irish wrestler to sign with TNA (Wow, that’s surprising given TNA’s close relationship with the UK. I guess all their nonmainland UK wrestlers were Scottish, weren’t they?). Grace talked about starting training in 2018 and has wrestled around the world.

Holly said she trained 9 years ago and won TNA gut check a few years ago. Grace said she had two goals, get signed or go to Japan, and she achieved both by wrestling in TNA and Stardom. Hudson said she’s wrestled wherever she could, wrestling that old school British style. Grace talked about spending months in Japan away from her family, fiance, and dog.

She said she got a call in Japan that her grandfather had passed away. She said as hard as it was, she wiped her eyes and went out to wrestle. She broke up on the interview set. She said her grandfather would have wanted her to do that. Hudson talked about it being exciting wrestling Grace in Irvine, CA, and how the crowd loved them for who they were as women and wrestlers.

Grace said there is something special between them, and she never expected the crowd to get behind two people they didn’t know. Hudson said she was fired up when the crowd chanted “let them fight” for them. Grace talked about how everybody knows TNA has the best women’s division in the world. Their interview was cut off “live” with the Concierge running in and yelling for Santino.

Xia Brookside was sitting in the corner and said that Santino isn’t even here in the women’s locker room. Grace and Hudson chuckled at the goofball…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Solid and effective introductory package. This is something AEW should do with a lot of their incoming signings and guest wrestlers as opposed to sending them out to the ring cold (NXT does a little, but they should do more of this too, especially with their plethora of random developmental prospects). Both these women have good and unique looks and their story had me excited to see them debut on TV. Good on TNA for bolstering up their women’s division against the bigger companies with the signings of Grace, Hudson, and Hartwell in recent weeks.

Raj Singh made his entrance looking like a create-a-wrestler from WWE 2K (I kid, I kid. Good to see Raj back). Rehwoldt noted that Singh made his return at Under Siege. His opponent was his former boss, Mustafa Ali. Ali made his entrance surrounded by the eight or so wrestlers that usually accompany him. He was wearing a regular tank top to the ring as opposed to his usual exuberant gown. He also maintained a serious look on his face..

2. Mustafa Ali (w/Order 4, Secret Service) vs. Raj Singh. Ali hit Singh with a dropkick immediately after the bell. Ali hit Raj with a shoulder tackle and swatted him out of the air with a dropkick. Ali hit Singh with a standing Corkscrew Moonsault. Ali hit Singh with a Bell Clap. Singh turned Ali inside out with a clothesline.

Singh hit Ali with a Ushigoroshi. The distraction from the Order 4 group allowed Ali to recover and avoid a cannonball in the corner. Ali hit Singh with a 450 for the win.

Mustafa Ali defeated Raj Singh via pinfall in 2:50.

Ali ordered the Great Hands to put the boots on Singh. Tasha wasn’t happy at this. Ali pulled Tasha by the hair for protesting. The Great Hands did a double-team move on Singh. The Order 4 all put their hands on their heart to pledge to Ali, with Steelz looking the most conflicted…

John’s Thoughts: Mustafa Ali continues to be one of my favorite acts on the show with his descent into darkness after losing to Mike Santana. He’s doing a stellar job with is body language to sell the transformation. I could have done without the distraction finish here as it was better the last time when Ali won by just being unhinged. More interesting things are coming from this act too as they teased Tasha not being into whatever Ali has become.

NXT TNA Liaison Ariana Grace and the TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella were hanging out in the locker room. Grace spoke seriously and said she felt like she had let down her dad and the world. Santino praised Grace for going toe-to-toe with one of the best in the world in Tessa Blanchard. Santino said he was a proud dad seeing his baby girl grow up. He said he’s proud of the woman she’s become.

He said he’s looking forward to going out there with his daughter to beat up a few son-of-mah-guns. Grace said she spoke with the TNA board and brought a special referee that Santino might like. Longtime WWF/WWE referee Jimmy Korderas showed up and hugged Santino. Jimmy said he’s going to make sure everything’s on the up and up. Santino asked Jimmy if he could cheat for them, but quickly said it was a joke. Santino then kissed his daughter on the forehead and said he was off to get ready…

John’s Thoughts: Awww. I am happy that they are acknowledging they are related, but even happier to see the wholesomeness on TNA television. I always say there is room for “wholesome” in professional wrestling. This isn’t a Bronny and Lebron situation, too, as Ariana Grace has developed into a solid wrestler early in her career with a similar comedic wit as her dad.

The show cut to the Bioflex Injury report aired. Hannifan said Tessa Blanchard has been diagnosed with TMJ in her jaw, and her medical status is up in the air (this one was probably legit). Octagon Jr. was diagnosed with a upper-body injury and is day-to-day (this was probably kayfabe). Hannifan said that Steve Maclin is cleared to wrestle after his skull fracture…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

The Personal Concierge made his entrance. He said he can’t say Ladies and Gentlemen, because there aren’t any ladies in this part of Canada, just a bunch of ugly Canadians. The Concierge did his usual over-the-top introduction for Ash and said he had to run to the back to prepare for the huge Elegance debut. Ash by Elegance made her entrance. Hannifan noted that Maggie Lee helped Ash and Heather win last week, and thus disbanded Spitfire…

John’s Thoughts: Are we finally done? No more Elegance vs. Spitfire matches? Here’s hoping that’s the case because that thing would never end.

3. Ash by Elegance vs. Lei Ying Lee. Ash was taunting Lee, but Lee scared her with a few flash kicks. Ash ran away from Lee, but was dragged to the center for a few kickouts. Ash feigned an injury and dragged Lee to the corner. Ash suplexed Lee for a two count. Ash hit Lee with a few short-arm booty to the face. Ash then put Lee in a Crossbow.

Lee escaped and avoided a leg drop. Ash yelled “my butt!’. Lee hit Ash with rapid strikes. Lee hit Ash with Ten Punches in the Corner and an Exploder for a two count. Ash tripped up Lee and hit her with a Meteora for a two count. Lee no sold Yes Kicks. Both women had a yell-off. Rehwoldt told Ash to go Super Saiyan (her hair is already gold).

Lee hit Ash with an Exploder and Thunderstruck. Lee picked up the win after a Helicopter Spin drop.

Lei Ying Lee defeated Ash by Elegance via pinfall in 6:49.

Masha Slamovich made her entrance. Hannifan noted that Masha asked to challenge Lee in a title defense to be tested. Masha took the mic and said she’ll see Lee at Against All Odds…

The show cut to a Trick Williams TNA Champion video package. They had sound bites from Busted Open Radio. Dave LaGreca said he has a problem with Trick being TNA Champion. Mark Henry talked about how Joe Hendry can come out of this a stronger person…

Hannifan said we will get words from Trick Williams after the break…[c]

Highlights aired from the Mike Santana vs. Tavion Heights on NXT this week. They then cut to a replay of the talking segment between Trick and Santana. Hannifan then plugged Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana for the TNA Championship on next week’s NXT show…

Trick Williams cut a promo from presumably the WWE Performance Center. Trick said he would like to be in Canada, but in order to get the champion to your city, you need to provide first class air faire, a five star hotel, and room for the entourage. He said TNA only offered coach and no extra rooms. Trick said it’s not about Joe Hendry or Mike Santana.

Trick said he’s going to rebrand TNA into TrickNA. He said he’ll show up whenever he wants. Trick said he’s going to follow up on taking away Joe Hendry’s fans and brand…

Mance Warner and Steph De Lander made their entrance to some cookie monster sounding rock music (Can we get good ol’ Southern Mance Warner back? This version kinda feels like a generic heel). Hannifan said it’s bullshit that Trick isn’t showing up to the show. Mance’s local competitor opponent was “already in the ring”…

4. Mance Warner (w/Steph De Lander) vs. Bryce Hansen. Warner slapped Hanesen around in the corner. Hannifan called Trick a “whiney little bitch”. Warner hit Hansen with a Knee Plus and then gave Steph a peck on the lips. Warner hit Hansen with short-arm clotheslines and a big clothesline. Warner took down the knee pad and gave Hansen a knee strike. Warner hit Hansen with a Side Falcon Arrow for the win.

Mance Warnder defeated Bryce Hansen via pinfall in 2:41.

Steph brought a mic into the ring. Steph claimed that they were still Digital Media Champions. She then talked about how they are going after the International Championship. Mance and Steph gobbled each other’s tongues to end the segment…

A replay aired from Under Siege where Xia got herself disqualified by beating down Rosemary with a belt. Xia also beat up referees and security with the belt…[c]

A Rosemary pre-tape aired where she was proud of pulling out the darkness in Xia despite her strong willpower. Rosemary said there is one last step to get Xia fully absorbed into the void. Rosemary challenged Xia Brookside to a Monster’s Ball Match…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

Santino Marella and Ariana Grace made their entrance by waddling together to the ring. Hannifan said this is the first time in wrestling where a father and daughter have formed a tag team (They beat Ric Flair to the punch!). Robert Stone, Victoria Crawford, Tessa Blanchard, and Alisha Edwards made their entrance. Hannifan wondered why Alisha was randomly with them.

Stone was wearing his old BroMans ring gear that looks like he’s wearing boxer briefs (combined with Robbie looking extra orange again with the spray tan). Stone said he has good news and bad news. The bad news is Tessa isn’t medically cleared due to the TMJ in her jaw put on her by that devil woman, Ariana Grace. Stone said her replacement is Victoria Crawford. Stone said there are three rules to this match. 1) Ten-minute time limit. 2) Alisha Edwards as an enforcer to keep Korderas in check. and 3) The cobra is banned. Stone said if Santino whips his reptile out, Stone will become the new Director of Authority…

John’s Thoughts: I agree with the unnamed board of directors. Time limits aren’t bad. Alisha Edwards is great. And the Cobra definitely should be banned for all eternity.

5. Santino Marella and Ariana Grace vs. Robert Stone and Victoria Crawford (w/Tessa Blanchard) with Jimmy Korderas as guest referee and Alisha Edwards as guest enforcer. Stone ran away to avoid Santino’s catch wrestling. Stone tagged out, and Grace tagged in. Grace took down Crawford with a side headlock takedown. Stone tagged in and did his usual BroMans antic. Hannifan asked if we could have gotten Zema Ion back from WWE instead of WWE.

John’s Thoughts: Don’t you dare ask that Tom! Well, I’m okay if Zema comes back as the hairspray verison of himself. The DJ version of him was my worst enemy to watch in pro wrestling. Ba ba ba baugh… Ugh. I’m happy Santos Escobar kidnapped him and killed that gimmick for good.

Tessa tripped Blanchard at ringside. Jimmy ejected Tessa from ringside. Grace got a one count after a side jackknife on Victoria. Grace hit Crawford with gut punches and a suplex. Stone distracted Grace which allowed Victoria to drag Grace off the top rope. Crawford put Grace in a side headlock. Grace came back with a jawbreaker.

Stone tackled Santino. Santino teased the cobra, but put it away. Victoria hit Grace with a Northern Lights for a nearfall. The crowd rallied Grace to escape a headlock into a Back Suplex. Santino and Stone tagged in. Santino hit Stone with punches and a hip toss. Santino hit Stone with a headbutt. Grace hit Crawford with a crossbody. Stone dragged Koderas out of the ring and shoved him into Santino.

REF BUMP!!! Stone tossed Santino over the steel steps. Grace dragged Santino by the hair. Crawford dragged Grace away and hit her with a leg drop to the back of the neck. Stone took the pinfall on Grace. Alisha counted the pinfall.

Robert Stone and Victoria Crawford defeated Ariana Grace and Victoria Crawford via pinfall in 6:32.

Stone did an over-the-top victory lap and held up the hands of Alisha and Victoria…

John’s Thoughts: A bit slapstick and not for everyone, but I’m okay with this lighthearted levity in the middle of the show. It was lighthearted levity done well. A bit jarring to see Robert Stone on Tuesdays and Wednesdays as the babyface assistant to the NXT GM, and then go on to be full-on BroMans Robbie E on Thursday. He went so BroMans this week that he laid it on thick with the orange spray tan. Robbie being inconsistent aside, this is a fun program involving some of the lighthearted characters on the show, and Tessa Blanchard. Santino looked good in hitting his greatest hits. Robbie E looked in great shape. He looked like he should be competing for the X Division Title, like he once did.

A replay aired of Eric Young pinning Moose at Under Siege…

The show cut to Eric Young and the Northern Armory, where Young talked about how he wants to become a three-time X Division Champion. Moose and JDC approached Young. Moose said Young is like an old dog trying to find one last bone. Moose said he doesn’t care that Canadians like Young because Canadians are stupid. JDC said Canada is just North America’s tophat. Moose said he’ll beat down Young in Young’s home country to retain the title. After everyone else left, Eric Young turned to the camera and started to randomly twitch and snort…

Hannifan asked, “The hell was that?” about Eric Young (I asked exactly that too!). Hannifan plugged upcoming segments…[c]

The Concierge was at the stage where he announced that Ash could not make it to the product reveal due to the match earlier. He then introduced Heather by Elegance. The Concierge then hyped up and introduced the former Maggie Lee, now “M by Elegance”. M by Elegance made her entrance with The Concierge hyping up her features.

M, The Concierge, and Heather toasted with champagne. Myla Grace and Holly Hudson made their entrance, with Myla introducing them. Myla said they are returning the favor for the Concierge interrupting their introduction. Hudson said she understands that they have to earn respect by making an impact. Grace and Hudson threw champagne at the face of M. M, Heather, and Concierge were shocked and walked off…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I expected Maggie to be a bit more reluctant to join the fashion goof troop, but I was also apprehensive about Heather quickly joining and they managed to turn Ash and Heather into a fun act. M should be a good addition if she had the chops for it. I’m actually looking forward to what looks like a tag title feud between the Elegances and the two UK signees. This will definitely feel fresh after the never-ending feud with Spitfire.

The following segments were advertised for next week’s Impact: Joe Hendry speaking for the first time on TNA Impact since losing the title, M and Heather by Elegance vs. Holly Hudson and Myla Grace, Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary in Monster’s Ball, Moose vs. Eric Young for The X Division Championship, and The Nemeths and Frankie Kazarian vs. Matt Hardy, Leon Slater, and Mike Santana…

Hannifan and Rehwoldt checked in on commentary. Hannifan plugged the following matches for Under Siege: [Trick Williams or Mike Santana] vs. Elijah for the TNA Championship, Masha Slamovich vs. Lei Ying Lee for the Knockouts Championship, The Nemeths vs. The Rascalz for the Tag Team Championships, and Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian.

Matt Cardona made his entrance. Tommy Dreamer stopped Maclin at Gorilla and told him about how proud he was to see Maclin after his bloody match against Eric Young. Dreamer noted that Maclin spilled blood for this country (Did Dreamer forget he was in Canada today?). Dreamer said he fights for them and all of us. Steve Maclin made his entrance. Hannifan ranted that Maclin is a true champion of the company, unlike Trick Williams…

6. Steve Maclin vs. “The Complete” Matt Cardona for the TNA International Championship. Maclin dominated with strikes and a backbreaker for a two count. Maclin hit Matt with a low Tope. Maclin hit Matt with an elbow drop at ringside. Cardona turned the tide by tossing Maclin into the steel steps. Maclin backdropped Cardona on the ramp.[c]

Cardona worked on Maclin with a methodical offense back from the break. Cardona and Maclin traded Fighting Spirit strikes. Maclin came back with a Thesz Press, back elbow, and Olympic Slam. Maclin took down Cardona with a clothesline for a two count. Cardona attacked the throat of Maclin for a two count.

Maclin hit Cardona with a Superplex for a good nearfall. Cardona crotched Maclin. Cardona did the woo woo woo into two Broski Boots. Maclin blocked a third Broski Boot. Maclin hit Cardona with a Knee Plus and JarHead Butt for the nearfall. Cardona kicked the ropes into Maclin’s balls and hit Maclin with his wife’s Unpretti-her.

Maclin kicked out at two. A “Chelsea’s better” chant ensued. Cardona took the belt into the ring, and the ref took it back. Maclin hit the brakes when he almost ran into the referee, which allowed Cardona to hit Maclin with the Ruff Ryder Leg Lariat for a nearfall. Maclin reversed a Super Ruff Ryder into a Power Bomb. Maclin hit Cardona with the Tree of Woe Spear. Maclin hit Cardona with the double underhook DDT for the win.

Steve Maclin defeated Matt Cardona via pinfall in 11:20 of on-air time to retain the TNA International Championship.

Maclin celebrated his win to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: A solid title defense for Maclin with some good sequences in the end. Because he’s a freelancer, it’s tough to take Cardona seriously when challenging a star of a random company. He sorta reminds me of Rocky Romero when he randomly shows up in companies to have great matches and lose. That said, that’s what he had to be here to help boost the International Championship.

If there were any time to do it, now would be a great time to establish the International Championship as the flagship title in TNA while Trick is defending the title in two promotions. You can’t blame Trick and Joe Hendry for not being at these tapings because NXT Battleground hadn’t aired yet, and they didn’t want to spoil the outcome of that match.

Because Battleground hadn’t happened yet before these tapings, the NXT and TNA sync is a bit off, but TNA continues to do a good job with syncing the shows with pre-tapes and Hannifan’s updated commentary track. Hannifan probably puts in more hours than everyone in terms of on-air talent in TNA. While everyone else shows up once a month, Hannifan has to record fresh commentary every week to keep up with the live NXT show’s continuity. A solid show this week, albeit a bit off sync with them not having access to their world championship contenders.