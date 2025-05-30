What's happening...

Mariah May removed from the AEW roster page

May 30, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has removed Mariah May (Mariah Mead) from its online roster page. View the updated page at AllEliteWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: Barring a swerve, this is typically a sign of a wrestler no longer being with a company. It’s well known that May’s contract expires this year, and this seems to suggest that it has already expired. The widespread assumption is that May will be WWE-bound if she is contractually free to sign with the company.

