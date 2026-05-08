TNA Impact preview: X Division Title match tops Thursday’s live show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander for the X Division Championship

-A battle boyal for a shot at the TNA World Championship

-AJ Francis vs. KC Navarro in a Sacramento Street Fight

-Rosemary and Allie vs. Victoria Crawford and Mila Moore

Powell’s POV: If Slater wins, he will become the longest reigning X Division Champion in history. Impact will be live on Thursday from Sacramento, California, at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. TNA will also be taping television on Saturday, and we are looking for reports or basic results from both nights via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).