Former WWE wrestler Curtis Axel arrested on DUI/DWI and additional charges

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Joe Hennig was arrested on May 17 following an incident in a McDonald’s drive-thru in St. Francis, Minnesota. Hennig, who wrestled in WWE as Curtis Axel and Michael McGillicutty, allegedly put his car in reverse and backed into another vehicle. Hennig refused a chemical test and had to be physically removed from his vehicle, according to TheWatchMN.com.

Hennig was charged with third-degree driving while impaired after he refused to submit to a chemical test. He was also charged with DWI and refusing to submit to testing, obstructing the legal process, having an open bottle of alcohol (vodka), and failure to stop for an accident. Hennig was released from the Anoka County jail on May 19. Read more via AnokaCountyMN.gov.

Powell’s POV: The 46-year-old Hennig wrestled for WWE from 2007-2020. He started in Florida Championship Wrestling and NXT before debuting on the WWE main roster in 2010. Hennig returned to NXT from 2011 until May 2013, then went back the main roster, where he remained until WWE cut him on April 30, 2020. Hennig returned to the ring in May 2025 on a Midwest All-Star Wrestling event. It was the only match he’s had since leaving WWE.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)