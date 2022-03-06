3/5 WWE at MSG results: Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns defend their titles against mystery opponents, Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville, Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship, Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest for the U.S. Title

CategoriesARENA REPORTS NEWS TICKER WWE House Shows

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Live Event

March 5, 2022 in New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

1. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis beat Randy Orton and Riddle to retain the Raw Tag Team Titles.

2. Finn Balor beat Damian Priest via DQ to retain the U.S. Title.

3. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso beat Big E and Kofi Kingston to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Titles.

4. Becky Lynch beat Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat to retain the Raw Women’s Championship.

5. Roman Reigns (w/Paul Heyman) beat Seth Rollins by submission to retain the WWE Universal Championship.

The Miz hosted Miz TV with Kevin Owens as his guest. Owens played babyface and gave Miz a Stunner at the end of the segment.

6. Drew McIntyre beat Sami Zayn.

7. Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. Rousey made Charlotte tap out to the armbar.

8. Brock Lesnar beat Austin Theory in 1:35 to retain the WWE Championship. Roman Reigns attacked Lesnar after the match.