TNA Impact and ROH on HonorClub coverage, last week’s WWE Raw and Smackdown grades, Steve Austin, Rob Van Dam, Trish Stratus milestone birthday, Anthony Bowens, Lizmark

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling will be simulcast on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show was taped December 6-7 in El Paso, Texas, at the El Paso County Coliseum, and features Team TNA vs. Team NXT in a ten-man cage match. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). My audio reviews will resume when Impact airs live next Thursday.

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 42 percent of the vote. D finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave Friday’s WWE Smackdown a C grade during my same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 42 percent of the vote. C finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Steve Austin is 61.

-Rob Van Dam (Rob Szatkowski) is 55.

-Trish Stratus (Patricia Stratigeas) is 50.

-Anthony Bowens is 35.

-The late Lizmark (Juan Banos) was born on December 18, 1950. He died at age 64 from respiratory failure on December 16, 2015.