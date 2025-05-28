AEW Dynamite results (5/28): Barnett’s live review of Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone, Hangman Page’s appearance, Josh Alexander vs. Brody King in a qualifier for a four-way AEW International Title match

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 295)

May 28, 2025, in El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum

Simulcast live on TBS and Max

Tony Schiavone was in the ring to open the show. Hangman Page was then introduced and made his ring entrance for an opening interview. Tony called it an incredible win on Sunday and handed over the microphone to page. He said victory and defeat are fleeting, and said he had lost sight of what was really important over the last 3 years. Page thanked Will Ospreay for reminding him of why he got in the ring in the first place, and for proving to him that he can be a man to carry this company forward.

He then handed back the Owen Championship and said a new one will be decided next year, but now he must begin looking forward to the AEW Men’s Heavyweight Championship. Page said it had been locked in a briefcase, and was no longer a symbol of the competition, compassion, passion and dignity that the company was founded to represent. Page passionately promised to go to All In Texas and win the championship so he can restore what the AEW World Championship was meant to be.

Swerve Strickland interrupted and headed to the ring. He then showed some video and reminded Page of The Young Bucks explaining that they cost Swerve Strickland the World Championship at Dynasty because Page never wanted him to be World Champion again. Swerve called collusion and demanded a straight answer from Page about whether the Young Bucks were working on his behalf, and reminded him that he was in the ring at Dynasty too.

Page said at Dynasty he locked his eyes on Swerve, and then locked his eyes on Moxley, and for a second even thought about helping Swerve. He called Swerve a dumbass and said if he wanted to cost him the world championship, he would have done it himself to his face because he’s done it before. Swerve said it all sounds good but he’s still full of shit. Will Ospreay’s music hit and he headed to the ring.

Ospreay told Swerve that he looks at him like a brother for what he had done for him early in his career. He then told him he was wrong about Hangman, because you learn something about a man when you’re in the ring with them in a high stakes situation, and Hangman cares about this place. Ospreay said at first he thought Swerve was the guy, then he thought it was himself, but instead it’s him. He told Swerve people were starting to believe in them again, and if they work together…but Swerve slapped the mic out of his hand.

Swerve left the ring after saying he would never work with Hangman again. Hangman told Ospreay that he would never take his abuse again, and left right afterward. Ospreay was left in contemplation as video started to play of Anarchy in the arena highlights. After the video, The Death Riders made their entrance. A mixed trios match is up next featuring Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, and Gabe Kidd. They were followed by Willow Nightingale, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Mark Briscoe.

My Take: A solid opening segment with good passion from everyone. The story going into All In is whether or not AEW’s best can get on the same page and overcome The Young Bucks and the Death Riders to regain the AEW Title.

1. Gabe Kidd, Jon Moxley, and Marina Shafir vs. Mark Briscoe, Mike Bailey, and Willow Nightingale: Chaos reigned in the early going as the babyfaces took an early advantage. Mark Briscoe splashed the Death Riders at ringside heading into the break after a short minute of action…[c]

Gabe Kidd took over during the break with a suplex, and the Death Riders remained in control when the show returned. Kidd and Moxley took turns landing heavy punches to Briscoe. Mike Bailey made a tag in and took out both Kidd and Moxley with some well placed kicks. Both Willow and Marina entered the match and Willow took control quickly. Gabe Kidd had to break up a pinfall. Moxley tried to get his hands on Nightingale, but Bailey put a stop to it. Shafir then surprised Bailey with a gnarly exploder suplex.

Wheeler Yuta got involved and shoved Mike Bailey off the top turnbuckle to the floor. Gabe Kidd then grabbed him and tossed him into the barricade, and then into the timekeeper’s area…[c]

The Death Riders continued the assault on Bailey as the show returned. Kidd hung him on the top rope and then landed some big elbows. Moxley tagged in and ate a big kick from Bailey, and had to stumble back into his corner to make a tag to Kidd. Bailey fired off some kicks at Kidd, but got leveled with a big lariat. Bailey managed to land a double knee strike and made a tag out to Briscoe. He was overwhelmed by Moxley and Kidd at first, but managed to fend off Moxley with some chops, and then tangled with Kidd.

Briscoe landed a high collar throw and then a baseball slide through the ropes. Willow took out Marina with a big splash from the apron, and then Bailey took down Moxley with a moonsault. Willow and Bailey cleared a path for Briscoe to land a Froggy Bow on Kidd with a 2.9 near fall. Claudio then tried to get involved, but got ran off by Kommander. Moxley and company reasserted control and Moxley was able put Mark Briscoe to sleep with a Bulldog Choke.

Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd, and Marina Shafir defeated Mark Briscoe, Mike Bailey, and Willow Nightingale at 19:08

After the match, the Death Riders celebrated with Kidd. We then got a Hurt Syndicate video package where they promised to leave their enemies in a pool of their own piss and blood. They said it’s not personal, it’s just business. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford were then shown backstage, and said they would make Anna Jay and Harley Cameron their next sacrifices in a No DQ Tag Match. That match is up next…[c]

My Take: A predictable outcome, but the match was otherwise enjoyable. Chaotic trios matches feel like they all run together because they happen fairly often in this format on Dynamite. It’s beginning to feel a lot like WWE Main Event Tag Matches in the sense that the matches feel like something of a wreslign mad lib.

Ricochet cut a promo backstage, and spoke about figuring out the way things work in AEW. He mentioned the Death Riders, Opps, Hurt Syndicate, and decided that he needs a crew of subjects that will help him on his quest for gold. He claimed he would put his perfect crew together and be unstoppable. Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne made their entrance in the arena carrying weapons. They were followed by Anna Jay and Harley Cameron with their own weapons.

2. Anna Jay and Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in a No DQ Match: Ford and Jay paired off, along with Bayne and Cameron. Ford tossed Jay into the barricade on the floor. Bayne attempted to land a splash in the corner on Cameron, but ate a chair instead. Jay recovered and she took turns taking shots at Bayne with lead pipes and steel chairs to the back. They then took out Ford with additional weapons shots. Both went to ringside and retrieved a table from under the ring…[c]

All four women battled back and forth. Jay landed a protected chair shot to the head on Bayne, who was then powerbombed through the table set up at ringside. Ford attempted a standing moonsault on Jay in the ring, but Jay moved and Ford landed on a chair. Bayne sent Harley face first into the ring steps at ringside. AEW officials quickly attended to Harley, who popped up bleeding from her nose. Ford then knocked her off the ring apron with an elbow strike.

Anna Jay landed a Gory Bomb on Ford onto a chair and covered, but Bayne broke it up. Bayne then landed Fates Descent on Jay, but Cameron broke up the fall. Doctor’s tended to Anna Jay after the Fates Descent, as she also got banged up. Ford and Bayne put up Harley in a Doomday Device and got the win.

Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford defeated Harley Cameron and Anna Jay at 10:36

After the match, Doctors checked on Jay and Cameron as Bayne and Ford left the ring. Mercedes Mone was shown exiting a low rider with all of her titles. She then headed into the building. The Opps then made their ring entrance for the next match. They were followed by the Frat House. The frat boys cut a quick promo about how they failed to find a new member in El Paso, but that was ok, they would leave with the Trios Titles instead.

3. The Opps (Powerhouse Hobbs, Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata) vs. The Frat House (Cole Karter, Preston Vance, Grif Garrison): Joe started the match with Karter and quickly beat him down and landed a running senton. Garrison then tagged in along with Shibata. Garrison got overwhelmed quickly and tagged Karter back in. Hobbs had it his way with him. Jacked Jameson tried to get involved, but got sent out of the ring with a big lariat. Hobbs then started delivering spinebusters to everyone, including the “pledges” of the Frat House. He eventually covered Cole Karter and got the win after one of the spinebusters.

The Opps defeated The Frat House at 3:10

Kyle Fletcher vs Adam Cole for the TNT Title is up next.

My Take: Samoa Joe humorously had no idea how to react to the Frat House. The women’s tag match ended up being pretty rough with two of them looking like they got hurt on some tough landings. Everybody worked hard despite the tough outcome.

Jamie Hayter made her entrance for an in ring interview with Renee Paquette. She was asked about what was next for her, but the lights went out before she could answer. When they came on, a spider was on the big screen and Thekla was in the ring attacking Jamie Hayter. She did a spider pose in front of the camera after laying out Hayter. A video package then aired for Mistico. After the video, Kyle Fletcher made his ring entrance. He was followed by Adam Cole.

4. Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship: They went back and forth for the first few minutes without a clear advantage to anyone. Cole landed a big superkick that finally created some separation and sent Fletcher to the floor. Rocky and Trent tried to get involved, but they got run off by O’Reilly and Strong. Fletcher managed to catch Cole and attempted an apron powerbomb, but Cole landed short and ended up clipping the back of his head in a scary looking spot.

My Take: I sincerely hope Adam Cole is ok. With his concussion history that was an especially disturbing landing on the back of his head, but it would be scary for anyone.

Cole seemed ok, which is a relief. Fletcher remained on the attack until Cole put him down with a superkick out of the corner. Cole landed a front kick and a fireman’s carry into a backbreaker for a near fall. He then went for Panama Sunrise, but it got reversed into a pin for a two count. Fletcher then landed a half and half suplex and a big kick. He then went for a Brainbuster, but Cole blocked and landed a Panama Sunrise. As Cole set up for a Last Shot, Josh Alexander appeared and attacked, causing a DQ.

Adam Cole defeated Kyle Fletcher by DQ at 9:14

After the match, Brodie King came down to make the save. He will face Josh Alexander next…[c]

My Take: Cole gets very good reactions by himself, and feels like he’s trapped under a pile of rubble when he’s with the Paragon.

5. Brodie King vs. Josh Alexander for a spot in the Fyter Fest Fatal Four Way for the International Title: King got out to an early advantage until Alexander avoided a chop and King’s hand collided with the ring post. Alexander took control and landed heavy strikes and a big DDT on the apron. He then landed a running body block that sent King to the floor. He then sent King into the ring steps and gloated to the crowd…[c]

Alexander remained in control as the show returned, but King landed a hard left hand to create some space. Alexander recovered and landed a gnarly german suplex on the apron. Brodie brawled back into things and then landed a big splash into the barricade on the floor. The action then returned to the ring and Alexander returned fire with a back body drop. Alexander was bleeding at this point. He went to the top rope, but King got the knees up. King followed up with a big lariat and a Ganzo Bomb for the win.

Brodie King defeated Josh Alexander at 14:17

After the match, the announce team ran through the card for Collision. Kyle Fletcher was then shown backstage and said he should be TNT Champion right now. Cole showed up and they brawled a bit before being separated by officials. In the arena, Mercedes Mone made her entrance.

Mercedes spoke about legends like Owen Hart and her hero Eddie Guerrero, but they don’t compare to the legend that is Mercedes Mone. Before she could continue, Toni Storm’s music hit and she made her way to the ring. They exchanged pleasantries, and Storm asked Mercedes what took her so long. Mercedes told her to have patience, because it’s not about Toni, it’s about her legacy as the Mercedes of pro wrestling and she doesn’t go around backstage shaking hands with anyone.

Storm responded that she’s the Toni Storm of Pro Wrestling, and Mercedes has never met anyone like her. Mercedes said she’s definitely not the shy and scared woman she met 10 years ago, but she’s no longer a boss, she’s the CEO. She said they would have the greatest match of all time, and she would cement her legacy and hold all the gold in the process. They exchanged some innuendo about tunnels and trains, and then agreed to see each other at All In Texas.

Toni admitted that she thinks Mercedes is the greatest of all time, but unfortunately she’s timeless. Mercedes then said that her time is running out. She then offered a handshake, and Toni took a big whiff of Mercedes and leaned in to kiss her hand. This led to a physical stalemate where both women unsuccessfully attacked one another. Mercedes rolled to the floor and they had a wild dance off to close the show. Toni rolled on the mat and told Mercedes to come and get her.

My Take: Brodie King and Josh Alexander had a wild brawl. Josh Alexander looked to get busted open hard way and may require some stitches. Mercedes and Toni had a long awaited encounter, and personally I hope they have their best work ahead of them. It was fun to see them interact, but I want more personal animosity and less “aren’t we great, let’s have a match” vibes from the biggest women’s feud AEW has to offer. Overall this was an average show. It peaked in the opening segment, and while there was some quality wrestling, they have a long way to go with the other stories on the show to get them in shape for the biggest show of the year.