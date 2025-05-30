AEW Double Or Nothing poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event received an A grade from 52 percent of the voters in our post-event poll. B finished second with 23 percent.

-Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Page in the Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament final earned the best match of the night honors with 57 percent of the vote. The Anarchy in the Arena was a distant second with 19 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I gave the show C- grades in our same night audio review for Dot Net Members. The 2024 Double Or Nothing finished with an A grade from 27 percent of the vote, while F finished second with 22 percent, and D was third with 20 percent. The 2023 DON received a C grade from 26 percent of the voters, B finished second with 24 percent, and D was a close third with 23 percent. The 2022 DON received a B grade from 41 percent of the voters and an A grade from 28 percent of the voters. The 2021 DON received an A grade from 54 percent of the voters and a B grade from 22 percent of the voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls. In case you missed it, our NXT Battleground poll results were released earlier today.