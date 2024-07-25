AEW Rampage spoilers: Full results of the Royal Rampage and the taping for Friday’s TNT show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Rampage taping

Taped July 24, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Derik Zoo

The Royal Rampage Entrants:

Jeff Jarrett

Roderick Strong

Mike Bennett

Matt Taven

Kyle O’Reilly

Brian Cage

Orange Cassidy

Brody King

Komander

Darby Allin

“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard

Kip Sabian

Nick Wayne

Claudio Castagnoli

Jay Lethal

Tomohiro Ishii

The Beast Mortos

Brandon Cutler

The Butcher

Lio Rush

1. Darby Allin won the Royal Rampage match to earn an AEW World Championship match at the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. Darby was one of the last entrants and no one could believe he was pulling double duty. He and Brody King wound up brawling all through the arena.

Jeff Jarrett looked to have the second ring well in hand before Hangman Page came out and attacked him. Then Brian Cage threw Jeff out to massive boos. It’s really fun to see audiences start to love and appreciate Jeff Jarrett.

In the end, Claudio did the Swing to Darby into the steel steps. It looked like Claudio was going to win, but Darby got the upper hand. He hit Claudio with a Coffin Drop while Claudio was draped over the top rope to win. After the match, Claudio wouldn’t shake Darby’s hand.

2. Kris Statlander defeated Leila Grey. A squash win for Statlander.

3. Lance Archer won a squash match. Archer carried his opponent (no name given) to the ring and squashed him.

4. Kyle Fletcher and Rush defeated “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch, “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy, and “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum in a four-way tag team match. A fun match.

After the taping, Swerve came back out to send the fans home happy with some final words. Tony Khan said he’d love to bring a Collision and eventually a pay-per-view to Nashville.

