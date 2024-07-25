AEW Rampage spoilers: Full results of the Royal Rampage and the taping for Friday’s TNT show (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW Rampage taping
Taped July 24, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
Report by Dot Net reader Derik Zoo
The Royal Rampage Entrants:
Jeff Jarrett
Roderick Strong
Mike Bennett
Matt Taven
Kyle O’Reilly
Brian Cage
Orange Cassidy
Brody King
Komander
Darby Allin
“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard
Kip Sabian
Nick Wayne
Claudio Castagnoli
Jay Lethal
Tomohiro Ishii
The Beast Mortos
Brandon Cutler
The Butcher
Lio Rush
1. Darby Allin won the Royal Rampage match to earn an AEW World Championship match at the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. Darby was one of the last entrants and no one could believe he was pulling double duty. He and Brody King wound up brawling all through the arena.
Jeff Jarrett looked to have the second ring well in hand before Hangman Page came out and attacked him. Then Brian Cage threw Jeff out to massive boos. It’s really fun to see audiences start to love and appreciate Jeff Jarrett.
In the end, Claudio did the Swing to Darby into the steel steps. It looked like Claudio was going to win, but Darby got the upper hand. He hit Claudio with a Coffin Drop while Claudio was draped over the top rope to win. After the match, Claudio wouldn’t shake Darby’s hand.
2. Kris Statlander defeated Leila Grey. A squash win for Statlander.
3. Lance Archer won a squash match. Archer carried his opponent (no name given) to the ring and squashed him.
4. Kyle Fletcher and Rush defeated “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch, “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy, and “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum in a four-way tag team match. A fun match.
After the taping, Swerve came back out to send the fans home happy with some final words. Tony Khan said he’d love to bring a Collision and eventually a pay-per-view to Nashville.
