TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s Slammiversary fallout editon

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-New TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth opens the show

-Jordynne Grace and PCO vs. Ash By Elegance and Hammerstone

-Matt Hardy, Ace Austin, and Chris Bey vs. JDC, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers

-Josh Alexander addresses his actions at Slammiversary

-AJ Francis vs. Sami Callihan

-Steve Maclin vs. Cody Deaner

Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET.