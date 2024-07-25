ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s Death Before Dishonor go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Atlantis Jr. and Lio Rush vs. Shane Taylor and Johnny TV

-Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver

-Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Angelico and Serpentico

-Bronson, Boulder, Jacked Jameson, Anthony Henry, and Nick Comoroto vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Action Andretti, Komander, and Fuego Del Sol in a ten-man tag match

-Lee Moriarty and Anthony Ogogo vs. Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli

-EJ Nduka vs. Jon Cruz

-Abadon in action

-Lexi Nair interviews Queen Aminata and Red Velvet

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).