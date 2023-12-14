ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s Final Battle go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-ROH Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Evil Uno in a Proving Ground match

-ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Jason Geiger in a Proving Ground match

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena in action

-Iron Savages and Jacked Jameson vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys

-Rachael Ellering vs. Taya Valkyrie

-Leyla Hirsch in action

-Griff Garrison and Cole Karter in action

