ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Nicole Matthews in a Proving Ground match

-ROH Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Jason Geiger and London Lightning in a Proving Ground match

-ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher vs. Mentallo in a Proving Ground match

-Rachael Ellering vs. Skye Blue

-Action Andretti and Darius Martin vs. Jon Cruz and Levi Night

-Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Evil Uno and John Silver

-Anna Jay in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).