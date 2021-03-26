ROH 19th Anniversary PPV, WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Sylvain Grenier, Mike Mondo

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The Ring of Honor 19th Anniversary pay-per-view will air tonight on HonorClub, FITE TV, and pay-per-view television. The show is headlined by Rush vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH World Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with the First Hour Free broadcast at 7CT/8ET, and the actual pay-per-view at 8CT/9ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive same night audio review.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s WWE Fastlane. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review on Saturday this week due to my ROH coverage.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. The show features a New Japan Cup USA qualifying match. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sylvain Grenier is 44.

-Mike Mondo (Mike Brendli) is 38.