Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy announces UK and Ireland tour dates

June 21, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy has announced tour dates for the UK and Ireland. The band will start the tour in Manchester, England on November 30 and it will run through December 12 in London. Read the full list of dates at Fozzyrock.com.

Powell’s POV: Fozzy will be touring the United States starting July 14 in Iowa City and ending October 9 in Orlando, though the band only has one show listed for the month of August. Fozzy isn’t listed for many Wednesday shows in the U.S., presumably so that Jericho can take part in AEW Dynamite events.

