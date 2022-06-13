What's happening...

AEW Rampage rating and viewership for Will Ospreay and Aussie Open vs. FTR and Trent Beretta in the main event

June 13, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 476,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up slightly from the 475,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished sixth in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo. Rampage ran opposite game four of the NBA Finals, which delivered a 3.63 rating and 12.064 million viewers for ABC. As was the case with Friday’s WWE Smackdown, AEW and TNT officials should be pleased by how Rampage held up against strong competition.

