WWE Smackdown on Fox rating and viewership for the post Hell in a Cell edition headlined by Riddle vs. Sami Zayn

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.914 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down slightly from the 1.939 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished second in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous episode’s 0.47 rating in the same demo. Smackdown ran opposite game four of the NBA Finals, which delivered a 3.63 rating and 12.064 million viewers for ABC. With that in mind, WWE and Fox have to be very pleased by how well the show held up.