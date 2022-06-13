AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy arrested on DUI charges

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy was arrested early Monday morning on DUI charges and for driving with a cancelled, suspended, or revoked license. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Hardy was arrested in Volusia County, Florida after a musical performance.
Powell’s POV: This is Hardy’s third DUI arrest. He is scheduled to wrestle in a ladder match on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Although he will have his day in court, I will be disappointed if he’s allowed to wrestle this week. AEW President Tony Khan has yet to publicly comment on the matter as of this update.
Enough is enough. As much as we all love and respect what Jeff Hardy has achieved as a professional wrestler, it’s time for him to go away and take care of himself. Sadly it took Sunny to commit vehicular homicide before she was put away for her own good. Given the track record with Jeff dating back to his days as TNA Champion, it’s time for Tony Khan, Matt Hardy, and those that truly care about and love Jeff to get him the help he needs before someone else becomes an innocent victim to his poor decision making.
Until he is found guilty, this should have absolutely no affect on his ability to work.
I have no doubt he will be found guilty. But it doesn’t matter what I think. He shouldn’t be punished until a verdict is reached. He is innocent until proven guilty.