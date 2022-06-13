AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy arrested on DUI charges

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy was arrested early Monday morning on DUI charges and for driving with a cancelled, suspended, or revoked license. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Hardy was arrested in Volusia County, Florida after a musical performance.

Powell’s POV: This is Hardy’s third DUI arrest. He is scheduled to wrestle in a ladder match on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Although he will have his day in court, I will be disappointed if he’s allowed to wrestle this week. AEW President Tony Khan has yet to publicly comment on the matter as of this update.