Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, NWA Powerrr, NXT UK Takeover, Impact Hard To Kill, AEW Dynamite, NXT and WWE Smackdown poll results, Hacksaw Duggan, Matt Riddle, Kacy Catanzaro

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with the first show coming out of Sunday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. John Moore’s review of this show will be available on Wednesday morning along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.

-The AEW Dark online show is headlined by Billy Gunn and Austin Gunn vs. Shawn Spears and Peter Avalon. The show will premiere tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET.

-The latest NWA Powerrr episode streams today at 5:05CT/6:05ET on the NWA’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Today’s show features more on the Strictly Business faction appearing at the ROH events over the weekend and more on the NWA TV Title tournament match.

-The WWE Backstage studio talkshow airs on FS1 at 10CT/11ET. The Usos are the advertised guests.

-Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view received a majority B grade from 33 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 31 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II received a majority A grade from 77 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 20 percent. I gave the show an A- grade.

-The voters gave Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin the best match nod the Takeover show with 67 percent of the vote. I agree with the voters.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with B and D grades tying for the majority with 23 percent of the vote. F finished right behind them with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-The NXT on USA Network show earned an A grade from 38 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 31 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-The majority of Dot Net voters gave AEW Dynamite an B grade in our post show poll with 32 percent of the vote. A finished second with 32 percent of the vote. I gave the show a D+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jim Duggan is 66.

-Happy Bro-Day to Matt Riddle, who is 34.

-Kacy Catanzaro is 30.



