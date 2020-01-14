AEW Dark spoilers: Full results of tonight’s online show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped January 8 in Southaven, Mississippi at Landers Center for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-The Memphis Wrestling tribute was held.

-Darby Allin beat Brandon Cutler.

-Nyla Rose vs Shanna never got started. Both women brawled instead of going through with the match.

-Billy Gunn and Austin Gunn defeated Shawn Spears and Peter Avalon. Billy announced during the show that son Austin has been signed by AEW.

Powell's POV: Dave Brown is this week's guest color commentator for the show. AEW Dark airs Tuesday nights at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page.



