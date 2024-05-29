AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite poll results and grade, Samu, Pete Gas, Steve Corino, Brian Kendrick, Nia Jax, Swoggle, Josh Alexander, Konosuke Takeshita

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum. The show features fallout from Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing and includes a Casino Gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW World Championship at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a B grade in our post show poll from 27 percent of the voters. A finished second with 22 percent of the vote, while B was a close third with 21 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-We did not have live coverage of Saturday’s AEW Collision or therefore did not run a post show poll.

Birthdays and Notables

-Samu (Samula Anoa’i ) of the Headshrinkers is 61.

-Pete Gas (Pete Gasparino) is 54.

-Steve Corino is 51.

-Brian Kendrick is 45.

-Nia Jax (Savelina Fanene) is 40.

-Swoggle (Dylan Postl) is 39.

-Josh Alexander (Joshua Lemay) is 37.

-Konosuke Takeshita is 29.