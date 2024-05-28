AEW Rampage rating: The Double Or Nothing weekend show, AEW DON Countdown special rating

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 220,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 391,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

-The AEW Double Or Nothing countdown special averaged 222,000 and a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to SportsMediaWatch.com.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous show’s 0.13 rating in the same demo. Friday’s Rampage aired in an earlier time slot at 5CT/6ET while the previous episode aired live after an episode of AEW Collision. One year earlier, the May 26, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 436,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic.