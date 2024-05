CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the NXT television show: Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, Michin vs. Tatum Paxley and Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair in NXT Women’s NA Title ladder match qualifiers, and more (35:01)…

Click here for the May 28 NXT audio review.

