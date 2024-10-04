AEW Rampage results (10/4): Murphy’s review of Jack Perry and The Young Bucks vs. Katsuyori Shibata and Private Party, Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy, Queen Aminata vs. Harley Cameron

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Rampage (Episode 165)

Taped October 2, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center

Aired live October 4, 2024 on TNT

Rampage opened with Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Matt Menard checking in on commentary. Justin Roberts was the ring announcer. The Young Bucks and Jack Perry made their way to the ring. Private Party and Katsuyori Shibata were already in the ring…

1. Jack Perry and “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Katsuyori Shibata and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy. Shibata and Perry started out evenly until the Bucks interfered giving Perry the brief advantage. The majority of the early part of the match saw the Young Bucks square off with Private Party. At one point, all six men were on the floor with the heels gaining the advantage. Stokely Hathaway was shown watching the match from backstage. Heading into the first picture-in-picture break of the night, Matthew hit a Swanton bomb on Kassidy as the Bucks celebrated mid-ring heading into a commercial break. [C]

The heels worked over Kassidy. Kassidy tried to tag Shibata, but he was pulled to the floor. Kassidy eventually hot tagged Quen who cleaned house. The closing sequence was long with each team trading moves and high spots. The finish saw Private Party hit Gin and Juice on Perry for a near fall, broken up by Matthew. The Young Bucks hit the EVP Trigger on Kassidy and had Quen set up for the TK Driver. Kassidy pulled Nicholas off the apron mid-move, allowing Kassidy to roll up Matthew for the pinfall.

Katsuyori Shibata and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy defeated Jack Perry and “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson in about 15:07.

After the match, Hathaway was shown smiling and applauding…

Don’s Take: The Young Bucks wrestling AND jobbing on the C show? What is this world coming to? I know they’re building to Perry and Shibata and it looks like we’re also getting Private Party and The Young Bucks for the tag titles, which will be fine for what it is even through Private Party hasn’t been booked to be even remotely relevant.

Renee Paquette was backstage with Kris Statlander who said that her street fight win over Willow Nightingale at All Out was the end of an era. She noted that she was on her own again and that she was the toughest and the strongest. Kamille entered and mocked Statlander before saying that her match was next. Merced Mone entered and told Statlander that she better watch, bitch. [C]

Renee Paquette was backstage with Harley Cameron. Paquette asked her for an update on Saraya after Saraya’s loss to Jamie Hayter at Collision Grand Slam. Cameron said that Saraya was incapacitated and that there were to be no further questions. She then added that Queen Aminata was in big trouble later tonight.

2. Kamille (w/Mercedes Mone) vs. Zoey Lynn. This was a quick squash match as Kamille hit Lynn with a spear followed by a quick power take down the win.

Kamille defeated Zoey Lynn in about 0:19.

Don’s Take: I’ve said it before and I’ll continue to say that I think Kamille has a great upside if booked properly. And she can play babyface or heel well.

Renee Paquette was backstage with Anna Jay. She thanked Will Ospreay for his endorsement next week. She said that based on that endorsement, she had the women’s roster on notice. She said for anyone who didn’t believe she was the real deal, they could step up and try her…

The announcers noted a number where viewers could text donations for the victims of Hurricane Helene…

Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie cut a backstage promo. Purrazzo said their alliance was based on respect and that she respected Valkyrie because she owned her loss last week. Valkyrie said that to get respect, people had to give respect. Purrazzo said that those that didn’t respect them got respect got it beaten into them…

3. Queen Aminata vs. Harley Cameron. The two exchanged holds with Aminata getting the upper hand. Heading into the break, Aminata landed a big boot as Cameron sat in the corner. [C]

After the commercial, Cameron was on offense. Aminata retaliated and two exchanged blows. Aminata missed a second big boot in the corner but rebounded and hit Cameron with a spinning back breaker followed by a head butt for the win.

Queen Aminata defeated Harley Cameron in about 8:50.

After the match, Serena Deeb attacked Aminata, with Dr. Britt Baker making the save and chasing Deeb off with a chair…

Don’s Take: It’s not the most exciting program, but I appreciate a story that’s outside of the championship feud to build potential challengers down the road.

Renee Paquette was backstage with the Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. Gunn said MxM Collection were really stupid to not know it was him during their segment on Collision Grand Slam last week. Caster said they embarrassed themselves and that he actually liked what they did to his jacket. Bowens said that they would embarrass them again if they ever met in the ring because everyone loves the Acclaimed. [C]

4. Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy. Chris Jericho joined the commentary team. The early part of the match saw Cassidy and O’Reilly outrun Bill and avoiding his attack. Once Keith tagged in, action spilled to the floor with O’Reilly and Cassidy kicking both Keith and Bill against the barricade as the show went to its final picture-in-picture break of the night. [C]

After the break, the two teams traded spots in the ring, with the heels getting most of the offense. The finish saw O’Reilly locking in the ankle lock on Keith. Jericho left the announce desk to distract referee Aubrey Edwards while Keith tapped. Rocky Romero ran out and rammed Jericho into the ring steps. Big Bill dropped Romero with a big boot. Cassidy and O’Reilly dove onto Bill on the floor. Back in the ring, Cassidy and O’Reilly hit an Orange Punch and leg sweep on Keith at the same time for the win.

Kyle O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy defeated Big Bill and Bryan Keith in about 12:29.

The babyfaces celebrated in the ring and the heels looked on from the ramp as Rampage went off the air…

Don’s Take: Fine for what it was from an in-ring standpoint. Neither act is overly interesting and I’m looking forward to them moving on and repackaging themselves down the road.

Not a bad lineup tonight and the episode was marginally better than what we usually get. Despite this, it looks like we may see the last of Rampage at the end of the year. Whether that makes you happy or sad is up to you. But, we have a little time for that, as I’ll be back tomorrow night to review Collision. And of course we’ll have another Rampage next Friday, so there’s still plenty to talk about down the stretch. Until then!