Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom Combo Show, NXT UK on WWE Network, WWE Raw poll results, Bret Hart, Scotty Too Hotty, Charles Robinson

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom combo show will be released later today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news week and looking back on last night’s AEW vs. NXT battle. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show continues to be in “best of” mode due to the pandemic.

-AEW will be taping Fyter Fest Night Two today in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show will air next Wednesday on TNT.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received an F grade majority vote of 27 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 25 percent of the vote. Using the empty venue curve, I gave show a C- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bret Hart is 63.

-WWE referee Charles Robinson is 56.

-Scotty Too Hotty (Scott Garland) is 47.



