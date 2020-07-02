AEW Dynamite preview: Fyter Fest night two lineup for Wednesday

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Private Party for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy.

-FTR and The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, The Butcher, and The Blade in an eight-man tag match.

-Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela.

-Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, and Stu Grayson vs. Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky.

-Nyla Rose in action.

Powell’s POV: The Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage for the AEW Championship match that was scheduled for night two has been pushed back to the July 15 edition of Dynamite, which carries the Fight For The Fallen monicker. It’s a perfectly logical move given that Moxley’s wife Renee Young tested positive for COVID-19. The second night of Fyter Fest will be taped today in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs Wednesdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review every week.



The Best of The Boom features Jim Ross joining Jason Powell in this May 9, 2018 discussion regarding his relationship with Vince McMahon, why Vince sticks with Roman Reigns, how Triple H has changed over the years, and more. New episodes of the Boom are typically available mid-week...

