NXT TV preview: Great American Bash night two lineup

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s NXT television show.

-NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee in a winner take all match for both titles.

-“Legado Del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde vs. Drake Maverick, Tyler Breeze, and Fandango.

-Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae in a Street Fight.

-Mercedes Martinez returns.

Powell’s POV: NXT was scheduled to tape this episode on Wednesday in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs Wednesdays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members every Thursday.