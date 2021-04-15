AEW Dynamite viewership for the beginning of unopposed Wednesday night era

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 1.219 million viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 688,000 viewers who watched the previous week’s episode, which was opposed by NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver Night One.

Powell’s POV: A tremendous number for Dynamite. AEW drew 700,000 viewers for the March 31 edition when they went against a standard NXT episode. Dynamite finished second in the 18-49 demographic with a .44 in Wednesday’s cable ratings. Last week’s Dynamite finished fifth in the 18-49 demographic with a .28 in Wednesday’s cable ratings.