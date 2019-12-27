12/27 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: Powell and Keller on WWE Raw’s rebound in late 2019, potential Brock Lesnar opponents in 2020, our AEW wishlist for the new year, the Christmas NXT episode, WWE Smackdown mediocrity since moving to Fox

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss WWE Raw’s rebound in late 2019, potential Brock Lesnar opponents in 2020, our AEW wishlist for the new year, the Christmas NXT episode, WWE Smackdown mediocrity since moving to Fox, and more (109:42)…

Click here for the December 27 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

