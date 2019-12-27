WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: A match and a talkshow segment advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz vs. King Corbin in a Triple Threat for a shot at the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.

-A Moment of Bliss with host Alexa Bliss and guest Lacey Evans.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held tonight in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. Join me for live coverage of Smackdown beginning at 7CT/8ET. My weekly, same night audio reviews are available for members shortly afterward.



