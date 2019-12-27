WWE weekend (reports needed), WWE Friday Night Smackdown, next Raw, AEW, ROH, MLW, Impact, and NWA dates, Goldberg, Cesaro, Bill Eadie, Chyna, Zelina Vega, Bart Gunn, Jerry Tuite

CategoriesDot Net Daily Uncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena with the brand’s final episode of 2019. Join me for live review as the show airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review afterward.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. The show will be the second of two “best of” editions for the holiday weeks. Anish V’s written and audio reviews will return with the first-run episodes in two weeks.

-We are looking for reports from upcoming events listed on this page. If you are going to one of these events or another upcoming show and want to help by sending in a report, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Pants Arena tonight with the following advertised lineup: Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens, The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade for the U.S. Championship, Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles, Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred match.

-WWE is in Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday with the following advertised lineup: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz for the WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in a cage match, Bayley vs. Lacey Evans for the Smackdown Women’s Title with Alexa Bliss as special referee.

-WWE is in Baltimore, Maryland at Royal Farms Arena on Saturday with the following advertised lineup: Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens, The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a Texas Tornado for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade for the U.S. Championship, Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles.

-WWE is in Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center on Sunday with the following advertised lineup: Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens, The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles.

-WWE is in Montreal, Quebec at Place Bell on Sunday with the Smackdown crew.

Future Events

-Monday’s WWE Raw will be held in Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center.

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will be held in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

-Impact Wrestling’s next event will be January 10 in San Antonio, Texas at Freetail Brewery. The Hard To Kill pay-per-view will be held January 12 in Dallas, Texas at The Bomb Factory.

-MLW’s next event is Zero Hour 2020 on January 11 in Dallas, Texas at NYTEX Sports Centre.

-The next Ring of Honor events will b held January 11 in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage and January 12 in Concord, North Carolina at Cabarrus Arena.

-The next NWA events will be January 24 in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios for the Hard Times pay-per-view. They will tape television on January 25-26 at the same venue.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bill Eadie is 72. He worked as Demolition Ax and Masked Superstar.

-Bart Gunn (Michael Polchlopek) is 56.

-Bill Goldberg is 54.

-Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) is 39.

-Zelina Vega (Thea Trinidad) is 29.

-The late Chyna (Joanie Lauer) was born on December 27, 1969. She died at age 46 of an overdose of alcohol and prescription drugs on April 20, 2016.

-The late Jerry Tuite was born on December 27, 1966. Tuite, who worked as The Wall and Malice, died of a heart attack at age 36 on December 6, 2003.



