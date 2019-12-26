WWE title change at MSG event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio to win the U.S. Championship at Thursday’s live event at Madison Square Garden. [Thanks to Dot Net reader Kevin Mullins]

Powell’s POV: WWE doesn’t do many title changes on house shows (24/7 Title excluded). The previous house show title change also occurred at MSG when AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens to win the U.S. Title on July 7, 2017. We are looking for reports on all WWE live events. If you attended this show or can help us out with another event, send basic results or a full report to dotnetjason@gmail.com.



