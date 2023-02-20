WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s Elimination Chamber fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Austin Theory vs. Edge for the U.S. Championship

-Mustafa Ali vs. Dolph Ziggler

-Seth Rollins vs. The Miz

Powell’s POV: Edge took up Theory on his open challenge at the Elimination Chamber press conference. Raw will be live from Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre. We are looking for WWE Main Event taping spoilers. If you are going to the show and went to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join me for my live review as Raw airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.