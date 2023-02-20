Ariel Helwani addresses his social media feud with AEW’s Tony Khan

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ariel Helwani addressed Friday’s social media spat with Tony Khan during Monday’s edition of “The MMA Hour” podcast. Watch the footage below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: There are plenty of F-Bombs, so here’s your NSFW warning. Helwani said he originally thought that Khan’s first tweet that labeled him a fraud was from a fake account. Helwani also said he’s never considered himself to be a pro wrestling journalist. He added that Michael Cole saw him before Elimination Chamber and indicated that he had a special introduction planned for Helwani when he was shown on-camera during the show. Helwani said he did two nights with WWE and has no commitments beyond that, and said he would appear on AEW “for the right price.” Helwani fired a few more shots at Khan, who has not publicly responded as of this update.