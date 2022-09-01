Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Sami Callihan, Doug Williams, Deuce, Mad Dog Vachon, Rocco Rock, Bam Bam Bigelow

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven for the Impact Tag Titles. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 2CT/3ET. The show includes Trent Seven vs. Tyler Bate in the finals of the tournament to crown the new NXT UK Champion. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available over the weekend.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 44 percent of the vote. A and C finished tied for second with 24 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 52 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Deuce/Sim Snuka is 51.

-Doug Williams is 50.

-Sami Callihan (Sam Johnston) is 35.

-The late Mad Dog Vachon (Joseph Maurice Regis Vachon) was born on September 1, 1929. He died at age 84 on November 21, 2013.

-The late Scott “Bam Bam” Bigelow was born on September 1, 1961. He died of a drug overdose on January 19, 2007 at age 45.

-The late Rocco Rock (Ted Petty) was born on September 1, 1953. He died of a heart attack at age 49 on September 23, 2002.