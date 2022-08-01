NXT 2.0 TV preview: New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions to be crowned on Tuesday’s USA Network show

CategoriesWWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Perez in a four-way elimination match for the vacant NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks for the NXT Tag Titles

-NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Sarray

-Solo Sikoa vs. Von Wagner in a Falls Count Anywhere match

-NXT Champion Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh hold a summit heading into their title match on the Heatwave themed episode

Powell’s POV: It’s unclear whether the NXT Women’s Championship is on the line or if Rose and Sarray are having a non-title match. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).