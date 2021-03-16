WWE Raw viewership for the brand’s Fastlane go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.843 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.897 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.874 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.873 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.782 million viewers. The three hours of Raw averaged a .56 rating and finished third, second, and first, respectively, in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. Last week’s show averaged a .58 in the 18-49 demo. The March 17, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 2.335 million viewers for the Austin 3:16 Day event, which was the first show held at the WWE Performance Center due to the pandemic.