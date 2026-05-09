Live Pro Wrestling results (5/9): Vetter’s review of Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Bobby Orlando for the Live Pro Title, Ashley Vox vs. Liviyah vs. Brooke Havok in a three-way

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Live Pro Wrestling

May 9, 2026, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, at New Bedford Voc Tech

Streamed on the Live Pro Wrestling YouTube Channel

This show aired live and free on their YouTube channel. This is the school’s gymnasium, and the poster indicates this is a school fundraiser event. The lights are on, and it’s easy to see. The crowd was smaller than I would have expected maybe 100. New Bedford is on the southern tip of Massachusetts, straight south of Boston.

* The poster states there will be six matches, and it lists four of them.

1. “Shot Through The Heart” Love, Doug and TJ Crawford vs. “Star Struck” Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene (w/Marshall McNeill) for the Live Pro Tag Team Titles. Channing and Doug opened with some basic reversals. TJ entered and hit a dropkick to the side of Channing’s head at 1:30. All four fought in the ring so Doug and TJ could do their silly “prom picture.” Marshall, a heel manager with Star Struck, attacked Doug on the floor.

Star Struck worked Doug over in their corner. Doug hit a slingshot crossbody block for a nearfall at 6:30. TJ finally got a hot tag, and he unloaded a series of kicks on Channing. Doug hit the Rebound Lariat. STTH hit a team powerbomb and scored the pin on Greene. That wrapped up really quickly after the hot tag.

“Shot Through The Heart” Love, Doug and TJ Crawford defeated “Star Struck” Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene to retain the Live Pro Tag Team Titles at 7:31.

2. Sammy Diaz vs. Dustin Waller. Sammy’s the heel, and Dustin’s the babyface. (Switching roles from Wrestling Open.) Standing switches to open. A quick check on cagematch.net shows these two have shared a ring 31 times since 2021, which isn’t a surprise. (I am counting Diaz as having a 3-2 advantage in singles matches.) Waller hit a plancha to the floor at 1:30. In the ring, Diaz grounded him and cranked on Dustin’s head. Dustin hit a flying back elbow, and they were both down at 4:30.

Waller hit a springboard clothesline and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Diaz nailed a Styles Clash for a nearfall, and they were both down at 6:00. Dustin went for a Lethal Injection, but Sammy caught him and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Waller hit a Frankensteiner, and this time he hit the Lethal Injection for a believable nearfall. He missed a 450 Splash. Diaz momentarily hid behind the ref, then he kicked Waller and hit the Cradle Shock for the tainted pin.

Sammy Diaz defeated Dustin Waller at 7:59.

3. Trigga the OG vs. “Devils Reject” Brandon Webb vs. Donnie Staxx vs. Erik Chacha in a No. 1 contender’s match. Webb paints his face white and black, not unlike Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga — I’ve only seen him a handful of times. This was one of the matches that wasn’t on the poster. Staxx is blond now. They did a four-way test of strength to open. Chacha dove through the ropes onto two of them at 1:30. Webb hit a rolling cannonball on Trigga for a nearfall.

Staxx and Trigga hit a team delayed vertical suplex on Webb at 4:00. Staxx slammed Chacha for a nearfall. Webb hit a pumphandle slam on Staxx, then a double-jump moonsault for a nearfall. Nice! Chacha hit some Yes Kicks on Trigga, then a running knee to the jaw at 6:00. “Big Swizzle” jumped on the apron and shoved Chachas from the top turnbuckle to the mat. Trigga immediately hit a powerbomb on Chacha for the tainted pin.

Trigga the OG defeated “Devils Reject” Brandon Webb, Donnie Staxx, and Erik Chacha at 6:22 to become No. 1 contender for Ichiban’s Man of Steel Title.

4. Ichiban vs. DJ Powers for the Man of Steel Title. This match can only be won by pinfall or submission, and anything goes! DJ stalled on the floor at the bell. Unsurprisingly, these two have shared a ring 19 times since 2023, with Ichiban having a 6-2 record in singles action. They shoved each other, and Powers slapped him. They traded quick reversals, and Ichiban slapped Powers! Ichiban rammed DJ’s head into the turnbuckles and hit a leg drop for a nearfall at 4:00.

They brawled to the floor and looped ringside. DJ accidentally chopped the ring post at 6:00. In the ring, Powers shoved Ichiban face-first into the middle turnbuckle, and he took control of the action. Ichiban fired up and hit some punches. Powers hit a dropkick at 8:30 for a nearfall. Ichiban hit a handspring-back-elbow and a missile dropkick at 10:30 and his “One!” punches in the corner. He hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor, then a top-rope flying knife-edge chop for a nearfall.

DJ nailed a running knee for a nearfall at 12:00. Ichiban hit a 619. Powers hit a low blow uppercut and a small package driver for a nearfall at 14:00; the heel commentator was shocked that Ichiban kicked out. Powers grabbed the title belt. Ichiban hit his own low-blow uppercut, then his springboard Canadian Destroyer for the pin. Good action. Really sharp action.

Ichiban defeated DJ Powers to retain the Man of Steel Title at 14:50.

5., Ashley Vox vs. Liviyah vs. Brooke Havok in a three-way. Ashley came out first and refused to high-five the fans. Havok competed for Wrestling Open on Thursday and Limitless Wrestling on Friday as she’s toured New England. Cagematch.net is showing that Havok has never faced either Liv or Vox, which is a mild surprise. Ashley and Liviyah have competed six times, with Vox having a 3-1-1 record in singles action. Quick reversals from all three. Liv hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner on Havok.

A commentator said Liviyah has signed with NWA; I hadn’t heard that. Liviyah hit a delayed vertical suplex on Havok for a nearfall at 2:30. Ashley got back in and choked Brooke in the ropes. Vox hit a rolling cannonball on Brooke for a nearfall at 4:00. The kids in the crowd were apparently taunting Vox, calling her a grandma. (She’s maybe 33?) Brooke and Vox traded forearm strikes; Liv hit a double missile dropkick on both at 6:00.

Liviyah hit Helluva Kicks in opposite corners. Okay, I can hear the kids chanting, “She’s a grandma!” at Vox. Liv dove through the ropes onto both opponents. In the ring, Havok hit a running neckbreaker on Liv for a nearfall at 7:30. Ashley hit a running knee on Brooke, then a headbutt on Liv. Liviyah (the tallest of the three) got them both across her shoulder and hit a double Samoan Drop. She hit the implant DDT on Havok for the pin. I enjoyed that. Okay, a quick Google search says Vox is 36 — not a grandma!

Liviyah defeated Brooke Havok and Ashley Vox in a three-way at 8:37.

* Brett Ryan Gosselin came to the ring with his Live Pro Title over his shoulder. He just won this belt back from Liviyah on the last Live Pro show. He made an open challenge. “How courageous is this man?” the heel commentator said. Bobby Orlando accepted the offer!

6. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Bobby Orlando for the Live Pro Title. To my surprise, these two have only shared the ring seven times and are 1-1 in singles action; they haven’t touched in the ring in about 26 months! We got the bell, but they took turns playing to the crowd before locking up. Of course, the crowd hated BRG. BRG hit a shoulder tackle and went to the floor to celebrate and stall. Bobby hit a shoulder tackle. Brett hit some chops and jawed at the fans. Bobby clotheslined him to the floor.

They fought at ringside. Bobby held Brett’s arms so kids in the crowd could take turns chopping BRG. They finally got back into the ring at 6:30, but BRG kicked the ropes to crotch Orlando. He hit an Orton-style DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall. BRG hit a series of punches in the corner, then his top-rope axe handle at 9:00. Bobby threw him from the top turnbuckle to the mat. He hit some jab punches and a running neckbreaker, then a clothesline in the corner and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 11:00.

Brett hit an enzuigiri in the corner and a second-rope superplex for a nearfall. BRG went to the floor, grabbed Bobby’s stupid stuffed goat, and brought it into the ring, and beat it up. Bobby hit a superkick and his Athena-style flying stunner off the ropes for a nearfall at 14:00, and he was fired up. BRG pushed Bobby into the ref! Bobby slammed BRG for a visual pin, but we had no ref! Brett hit a piledriver for the pin. Good action.

Brett Ryan Gosselin defeated Bobby Orlando to retain the Live Pro Title at 14:44.

Final Thoughts: A fun, short show. No surprise that Ichiban-Powers was really good and the best match here. I liked the women’s three-way for second, and Waller-Diaz was good for third. I have noted before that I really like these family-friendly shows that draw in a lot of kids who loudly cheer on the babyfaces and boo the heels.