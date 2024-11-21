Live Pro Wrestling “Proc-Mania 5” results: Vetter’s review of Brett Ryan Gosselin’s open challenge, Waves & Curls vs. Danny Miles and Trigga OG for the Live Pro Tag Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Live Pro Wrestling “Proc-Mania 5”

November 17, 2024 in Warwick, Rhode Island at Proclamation Ale Company

Streamed on the IndependentWrestling.TV

I like this roster and there is just one new to me here. The venue appears to be in a bar with a really high ceiling; it looks like a refurbished, old fire station. The crowd is maybe 150-200.

1. Love, Doug vs. Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the basketball). They took turns playing to the crowd. Basic offense early on. Doug choked Marbury in the ropes and kept him grounded. They brawled at ringside at 6:30, then got back into the ring. Doug hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Marbury fired up and hit some clotheslines, then the Euro-step Neckbreaker, then a top-rope crossbody block for the pin. Acceptable opener.

Jermaine Marbury defeated Love, Doug at 9:39.

2. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. CPA. The bigger Channing easily knocked CPA down with a shoulder tackle. CPA peeled off a button-down shirt but of course he has another one on underneath. CPA hit some dropkicks, but Channing avoided the comedy 619. Channing tossed CPA to the floor, where Sidney put the boots to CPA, and the crowd was livid! In the ring, Channing set up for a piledriver at 5:30, but CPA hit a backbody drop that sent Channing to the floor. In the ring, CPA hit some Polish Hammers and a faceplant, then the 1099 (comedy 619). Channing got a rollup with a handful of tights for a pin, but the ref saw it and immediately waved it off. Sidney handed Channing brass knuckles. CPA hit a low blow! Channing rolled to the floor; Sidney got into the ring, but CPA punched him. CPA got a Cabana-style Superman cover on Channing for a nearfall. However, Channing blocked a sunset flip, grabbed the ropes for leverage, and scored the cheap pin.

Channing Thomas defeated CPA at 9:24.

* After the match, CPA hit the Numbers Cruncher (Death Valley Driver) on Channing.

3. Liviyah vs. Luscious Latasha. Liviyah is a blonde girl who I still presume is a teenager, and she recently had an ROH TV match against Abadon. My first time seeing Latasha; she is a Black woman with long, blonde hair and she’s apparently a 20-year pro! Liviyah knocked her down with a shoulder tackle and she got a backslide for a nearfall. Latasha choked her in the ropes then hit a flying crossbody block at 3:00, and she kept Liviyah grounded. Latasha hit a sideslam for a nearfall at 6:00. Liviyah fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a second-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. Liviyah hit an inverted DDT move for the pin. Decent action; Liviyah is learning and improving.

Liviyah defeated Luscious Latasha at 7:57

4. Ichiban vs. Ricky Smokes. The commentators talked about Smokes getting a WWE ID contract a few days ago. Smokes came out with a towel on and a commentator made a Val Venis joke. They traded deep armdrags early on and these two had nice, fluid exchanges and a standoff at 1:30. Ichiban hit a dropkick and a Stinger Splash, then a top-rope flying Tomahawk Chop. Smokes hit a chop block to the back of the knee and took control. He slammed Ichiban’s knee into the mat and kept him grounded. Ichiban hit a stunner at 7:00. Ichiban hit a tornado DDT and a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 9:30. Smokes hit a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle, then a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Smokes applied a half-crab. Ichiban collapsed and sold the pain in his knee, but this time he hit a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle! Ichiban then nailed the leaping Flatliner for the pin. Really good match between two pros.

Ichiban defeated Ricky Smokes at 11:33.

5. Dustin Waller vs. DJ Powers vs. Erik Chacha vs. Mortar in a four-way. Heels Mortar and Powers attacked from behind and the commentators immediately speculated we would see an alliance between them. DJ hit a butterfly suplex. DJ and Waller traded some fast-paced reversals. Powers hit a running neckbreaker on Chacha at 2:00. Chacha and Waller traded rollups, and Dustin hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 5:00. This crowd was hot and into this.

Mortar hit a senton on Waller, then a uranage on Chacha, then a Lionsault on Chacha. DJ slammed onto Mortar and suddenly all four were down. Powers and Waller got up and traded blows. Chacha hit a shotgun dropkick. Mortar nailed a standing powerbomb on Erik at 6:30, but he missed a double-jump moonsault. Waller immediately hit a Lethal Injection on Mortar! However, DJ tossed Waller to the floor, jumped on the prone Mortar, and stole the pin. This was non-stop action and quite a sprint.

DJ Powers defeated Mortar, Dustin Waller and Erik Chacha in a four-way at 6:58.

6. “Waves & Curls” Traevon Jordan and Jaylen Brandyn vs. Danny Miles and Trigga OG for the Live Pro Tag Team Titles. W&C just had an ROH TV match last week in a loss to Griff Garrison and Preston Vance. Miles and Trigga attacked W&C while they were still dancing and singing to Whitney Houston, and the crowd booed them. The heels began working over the smaller Jaylen. Miles accidentally struck Trigga at 6:30. Jaylen went to tag out but Trigga pulled Traevon off the apron. Miles hit a Chaos Theory rolling German Suplex for a nearfall. Miles accidentally hit Trigga with a title belt and Trigga was down! Meanwhile, Jordan got a hot tag at 8:30 and he hit some clotheslines and a flying leg lariat on Miles for a nearfall. He hit a chokeslam and was fired up! However, Miles struck Jordan with the title belt to the head to score a tainted pin and win the match. New champions! A commentator said W&C title reign ended at 399 days.

Danny Miles and Trigga the OG defeated “Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan to win the Live Pro Tag Team Titles at 10:35.

* Main event time! Brett Ryan Gosselin has offered an open challenge. It was accepted by Ashley Vox!

7. Ashley Vox vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin in an intergender match. BRG jawed at “Handyman” Jake Gray at ringside and ordered him to clean the ring before the match; I predict Jake plays a role in the conclusion of this match! They tied up and she hit a rolling cannonball. BRG came right back with a spear at 1:30, then a delayed vertical suplex. Vox hit a senton for a nearfall. She hit a tornado DDT and they were both down at 4:00. She hit a discus clothesline. He leapt off the ropes but she caught his head and hit a stunner for a nearfall. Vox dove through the ropes onto him at 6:30.

Back in the ring, BRG hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall. BRG hit a low blow mule kick, but of course, Vox completely no-sold it. She hit a spin kick to the jaw for a nearfall at 8:30. Vox accidentally hit a Stinger Splash on the ref! BRG immediately nailed a superkick. The commentators noted this ref was the only ref here. BRG ordered Jake Gray into the ring to be an impromptu ref! However, Gray hit a stunner on Gosselin! He peeled off his handyman vest and he was wearing a ref shirt! Vox applied a modified crossface, and Brett tapped out. Fun match that played out exactly as expected.

Ashley Vox defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin at 9:29.

Final Thoughts: A fun show; I like these Live Pro shows because they are always family-friendly. Lots of kids in the crowd to cheer on the babyfaces and loudly boo the heels. Even though it was short, that four-way was a sprint and takes best match. Ichiban-Smokes was really good for second, and the main event takes third. Nothing bad here, but Liviyah showed she’s still quite green here; she’s had smoother matches than this in her young career. The CPA-Channing-Bakabella undercard comedy stuff was well done.