TNA Impact results (11/21): Moore’s review of Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Edwards in a No DQ match for the Knockouts Title, The Hardys and Ace Austin vs. Hammerstone, Jake Something, and Trent Seven

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,061)

Taped November 8, 2024 in Fayetteville, N.C. at Crown Arena

Aired November 21, 2024 on AXS TV

Highlights from last week’s TNA Impact aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. Jade Chung was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the Knockouts title took place. Jade Chung handled the formal in-ring championship introductions. Alisha attacked Masha during her introduction. For some reason, they rewarded Alisha for the stealing on Masha by ringing the bell…

1. Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Edwards for the TNA Knockouts Championship. Alisha grabbed “Kendra” the Kendo Stick, but Masha ducked it. Masha dumped Alisha to ringside. Masha went for a Tope, but Alisha blocked it by hitting Masha with a trash can lid. A “We want tables” chant ensued. Alisha caught Masha with a hanging DDT for a nearfall.

Alisha worked on Masha with methodical offense. Masha dodged a running Alisha, which sent Alisha into a chair in the corner. Masha tossed a trash can in the ring. Alisha kicked Masha to knock away the trash can. Masha recovered and dragged Alisha to the top rope. Alisha came back wit a thumb to the eye.

Alisha hit Masha with a Power Bomb to the set up bottom of a trash can for a two count. Alisha worked on Masha with Kendo Stick shots. Masha took away the stick and hit Alisha with it a few times. Masha hit Alisha with a Package Piledriver for the win.

Masha Slamovich defeated Alisha Edwards via pinfall in 5:42 to retain the TNA Knockouts Champonship.

Tasha Steelz ran out and put the boots to Alisha Masha Slamovich. Jordynne Grace ran out to chase Tasha Steelz away. Steelz carried Alisha to the back…

Tom Hannifan ran through some upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Simple and sweet. Didn’t have to be more than that and it gives Masha a good dominant win. I like the finish coming out of nowhere with a move that Masha doesn’t usually use as a finisher (as it’ll make her other signature moves have more impact during nearfalls). Even though it was short and sweet, Alisha has come a long way from the old days when she was a stepping stone babyface. She has really evolved to a great pest heel and one of the most, if not most, entertaining parts of The System.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in on commentary. Hannifan noted that it was announced on Social Media that Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Ace Austin will team up to face Kushida, Trey Miguel, and Zach Wentz at the upcoming TNA Plus Turning Point show…

The show cut to Kushida hanging out with Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz backstage. Wentz and Miguel were fanboying over the Hardys. Trey talked about how he grew up with Hardy Boyz action figures. Wentz talked about setting up trampolines with his brother to act like the Hardyz as kids.

Wentz said their match against the Hardyz will be big because Kushida is a current IWGP Junior Tag Champ, Trey is a former TNA tag champ, and Wentz is a former multi-time NXT tag champion. Wentz said that it’s going to be tough for Matt, Jeff, and Ace to face Hammerstone, Something, and Seven, but the match should be crazy…

Spitfire were out first. Out next was The Personal Concierge, for his usual cheap heat bit. He said he and Ash were here to make North Carolina Great Again. Ash and Heather by Elegance made their entrance…

2. TNA Knockouts Tag Champion Jody Threat vs. Ash by Elegance (w/Heather by Elegance, The Personal Concierge). Ash stalled by going to ringside to chat with the Concierge. Ash teased starting the match, but rolled back out to maximize another ten count. Jody stepped on Ash’s hand to prevent her from stalling again. Jody took down Ash with a standing axe handle and body slam.

Jody hit Ash with a T-Bone Suplex. Ash sidestepped Jody to send Jody’s shoulder into the ringpost. Heather got a cheap shot in while the ref wasn’t looking. Ash worked on Jody with some ground strikes. Ash worked on Jody with methodical offense with Jody getting cheap shots in. Jody got to her feet and rallied with axe handle strikes, a meteora to the back, and a German Suplex.

Ash slammed Jody to the mat by dragging her by the hair. Jody came right back with ten short lariats in the corner. Heather got on the apron for the distraction. The Concierge knocked Jody off the top rope. Dani Luna took down Heather by Elegance at ringside. Ash was able to nail Jody with Rarefied Air (Swanton Bomb) for the win.

Ash by Elegance defeated Jody Threat via pinfall in 5:50.

Hannifan noted that Ash as two singles wins over the tag team champions…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A decent enough match, but it’s still just your lazy formula of having the tag team champions have singles matches with their challengers-of-the-month. Rince and repeat for the Knockouts Tag picture for over a year. I feel like this singles formula is dragging in a bad way longer than other builds of this formula. They did try to mix things up with the Lars Fredrickson sidequest, but the Rancid frontman didn’t really have any development on TNA TV so fans didn’t know how to accept him. Meanwhile, like Masha before her, Ash has been nerfed by being put in the tag division where she was actually doing a solid job when they were building her up for the main title.

Mike Santana made his entrance through the crowd wearing street clothes. Santana fired up the crowd to start his promo. He talked about how at one time or another everyone can relate at someone laughing at them for reaching for their dreams.

Santana talked about how how all he’s been told all is life is “you’re not good enough”, “you’re never going to make it out”, and “all you’re ever going to become is a statistic from the very streets you came from”. Santana said he turned all those words into fuel that lights the fire of why he’s standing here. For some reason, a Picture-in-Picture commercial cut Santana off in the middle of his promo…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Well damn. That’s different, but different in a bad way. Picture-in-pictures for promos. Really? This promo was starting off really well too. Santana is very relatable and was really connecting with the crowd.

Back from break, Frankie Kazarian was in the ring for some reason with Santana. He had his Call Your Shot trophy with him. Santana said he has no problem cracking Frankie on the head with that corny ass trophy. Kazarian told Santana to put his hot Puerto Rican temper in his back pocket for now or else he’ll have to embarrass Santana by sending him back to the streets he came from. Kazarian said he has prior obligations where he has to embarrass Rhino again tonight.

He said he’s going to keep close eyes on the Nic Nemeth and Eddie Edwards match at Turning Point to see if he’ll cash in his trophy. Santana said he doesn’t have a match at Turning Point. Kazarian said he doesn’t have a match either, but he’s taking a deserved night off. Santana said in TNA there are no nights off. Kazarian started to ran, and Santana told him to shut his damn mouth up. Santana proposed Santana vs. Kazarian at Turning Point so he could whoop dat ass all over the building.

A “whoop dat ass” chant ensued. Santana said the people have spoken. Santana wished Kazarian luck in his match against Rhino because there ain’t no more running for Kazarian’s bitch ass. After Santana left, Rhino made his entrance. Hannifan said the match was scheduled for later, but it looks like it’s happening sooner…

John’s Thoughts: Despite the awkward Picture-in-picture, at least they got the most important parts in there to set up Kazarian and Santana for a match at the WrestleCade show. I’m happy that after all those years as one of the best in-ring tag team guys in the world, that he’s finally getting a chance to connect with the crowd at a peraonal level with relatable promos. We saw this back when Konnan was temporarily out and Santana and Ortiz had to cut promos on their own.

3, Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhino. Kazarian tried to jump Rhino, but Rhino ran though Kazarian. Hannifan hyped up Rhino returning to NXT recently when he appeared on the ECW themed show a few weeks ago. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Rhino got a nearfall on Kazarian. A “you still got it” chant ensued. Rhino reversed a chickenwing into several shoulder tackles. Kazarian dodged a Gore and rolled up Rhino with his feet on the ropes for the leverage pin win.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Rhino via pinfall in 8:53.

Kazarian high fived Rehwoldt after the match and then posed with his Call Your Shot trophy. Kazarian was gloating and strutting in front of Rhino in the ring. Rhino nailed Kazarian with a Gore to leave him lying…

Tom Hannifan plugged upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Lots of back to back commercials tonight. Standard Rhino match, but that’s what Rhino is here to do, be the veteran stepping stone. Means a bit more with him being an active-wrestler Hall of Famer. Kazarian being inserted into the Bound for Glory main event felt forced and rushed, but now that he’s had time to cook a bit as the Call Your Shot guy, he’s have become a solid pest heel at the top of the card, one who has in-ring credibility, but also is willing to show ass to make others look strong.

The show cut to a cinematic with Steve Maclin at a bar, drinking whiskey while there was country background music. Eric Young also just happened to be at a different part of the bar. Maclin left to his hotel room. He turned on the TV where there was a news report on the US Military, which presumably gave him PTSD. The show cut to Maclin taking a shower. Distorted military images flashed on the screen to show Maciln’s military PTSD.

Maclin then sat down and looked at some military photos. He then grabbed a piece of paper to write something down before going to sleep. Maclin was tossing and turning with more PTSD memories and Eric Young talking in his head. The show cut to Maclin in a random military officer’s office with Eric Young sitting across from him for some reason. A clone shoulder version of Eric Young sat next to him. Officer Young asked Maclin random questions.

Maclin talked about being in the middle of “loss”. Young focused on the word loss and wondered if Maclin was losing himself. Random manic images started to flash on the screen. Young asked Maclin what he list. Maclin said “time”. Maclin said he’s mad because he lost time. Maclin said Young reminds him of “him”. Maclin said nobody knows Young.

Officer Young opened a book and started to recite poetry. Young then yelled at Maclin to “Wake up Steve!”. Maclin woke up from his dream with someone knocking on his hotel door. It was Eric Young…

John’s Thoughts: Mixed bag. Personally, I like the cinematic and abstract art approach (very Lucha Underground). Eric Young has shown the proclivity to produce solid cinematics going back to the Violent by Design days, and even glimpses of it during his Showtime days. Where it is mixed is that a lot of the abstract stuff felt a bit extra (I laugh these days when the clone trope is a bit overused in wrestling cinematics. We’ve seen Jonathan Gresham, Baron Corbin, and now Eric Young show up doing their random ass kage bushin no jutsu clones outta nowhere for what?). Eric Young was also slated multiple times in recent years to be a part of the Wyatt Sicks faction, and Bray’s abstract promo style also creeps up in Young’s cinematics.

Entrances for the next match took place…

4. TNA X Division Champion Moose and JDC vs. Leon Slater and Laredo Kid. Kid and Curtis started the match. Kid dominated with some quick pin attempts. Kid continued to dominate, nailing JDC with a slingshot crossbody. Kid gave Moose and JDC corner strikes. Slater came in and gave Curtis a reverse Enzuigiri. Curtis ducked to ringside. Kid gave Curtis a right hand after tagging in.

Kind worked on Curtis with an armdrag. Curtis crotched Kid on the top rope when he kicked Moose. Moose tossed Kid into the steel steps, tagged in, and gave Kid a back suplex on the apron. The System cut the ring in half on Kid. Slater and Moose tagged in with Slater rallying with dropkicks. Slater reversed the Go to Hell with a huracanrana and leg lariat for a two count. Hannifan dropped the obligatory “X Division is about no limits” line.

Moose reversed Kid’s flip dive into a power bomb on the apron. Slater hit Moose with a Flip DIve and hit Curtis with a dropkick. JDC dodged a 450 attempt. Slater rolled up JDC with a crucifix pin for the victory.

Leon Slater and Laredo Kid defeated JDC and Moose via pinfall in 6:44.

Moose and JDC put the boots to Slater after. Moose gave Slater a power bomb. JDC hit Slater with the Last Dance Leg Drop. Laredo Kid hit Moose and JDC in the back with chairshots. Moose and JDC went to the back. Slater and Laredo Kid stood tall to end the segment…[c]

Say his nane, and he appears! I believe in Joe Hendry! Clap clap! Joe Hendry made his entrance to talk about Thanksgiving. He said he’s thankful for a lot in 2024 and it’s all because of the fans believing in him. He said he can’t let go the dream and goal to become TNA World Champion. He said he’s competing in the traditional TNA Turkey Bowl match at Turning Point. He said he should be in the ring with the TNA title, but he might have to be in the ring in a Turkey costume if he loses.

Hendry said the TNA Championship is the richest prize in the game and greatness is worth the risk of humiliation. He said beating five other stars in the Turkey Bowl will get him that much closer to the TNA World Championship (Uhm? I guess?). Hendry said when you have a dream you risk it all to get it because anything is possible when you believe…

John’s Thoughts: Well? Ehhh? I appreciate the effort to try to defend one of the stupid aspects of classic TNA, the Turkey Bowl. Hendry delivered his promo well as usual. It just feels like a bit of a stretch to try to somehow connect the World Championship to the stupid turkey suit.

TNA Champion Nic Nemeth was backstage. He talked about how he understands he’s not just facing Eddie Edwards, but the entire System at ringside. He said he’s a fighting champion who’s setting examples as to what a champion is supposed to be. He told Eddie to enjoy his Thanksgiving dinner. He said he knows that he and the System are all about power, but he’s not taking the Power from Nic. Nic said he’ll continue to do what he does best: “steal the show and stay TNA World Champion”…

Savannah Evans got a televised entrance for the next match. Her opponent was “already in the ring”…

5. Savannah Evans vs. Brittany Jade. Evans tossed around Jade and hit her with corner splashes. Evans hit Jade with a butterfly suplex. Jade went for an Octopus Hold, but Evans was able to reverse it into a side slam. Evans hit Jade with a Samoan Drop. Evans dragged Jade to her feet and hit her with a Full Nelson Slam for the win.

Savannah Evans defeated Brittany Jade via pinfall in 2:42.

Tom Hannifan plugged upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A solid and effect reboot squash for Savannah Evans. She had great matches back when she was Tasha’s bodyguard, but she was discredited because she would always lose all her matches. It’s tough to take a monster heel seriously when everyone is whooping dey ass. Evans has potential to be a strong player in the division. I’m not a big fan of pairing her up with Lei Ying Li because both women could use wins, given both are at stage 1 of their character development. I wouldn’t mind if TNA take a risk and put Evans over in that feud, but I’m afraid they’ll put the former Xia Li over.

An ad aired for TNA Turning Point during WrestleCade weekend…

The show cut to Masha Slamovich randomly glaring at her title belt backstage. Jordynne Grace showed up and said she knew exactly how Masha’s match with Alisha was going to go. Grace said it’s her and Masha at Turning Point one more time. Masha said she loves every opportunity to prove who the best woman is, and to leave no doubt the match should be 2 out of 3 falls. Grace said she agreed and they’ll show the world what it means to be a TNA Knockout…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in on commentary. Hannifan noted that Turning Point will have a pre-show. The commentary team ran through the advertised card. Somehow, they’re doing Moose vs. Laredo Kid in an X Title match (huh? Didn’t Slater get the recent win?). Rehwoldt announced Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young vs. Alex Hammerstone vs. PCO vs. Brian Myers vs. John Skyler in the Turkey Bowl match where the person pinned will have to wear a turkey suit to close the show…

Entrances for the main event took place. Hannifan pointed out that The Hardyz were in their home state of North Carolina. All three babyfaces wore Jeff Hardy’s facepaint design…[c]

6. Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Ace Austin vs. Hammerstone, Jake Something, and Trent Seven. Matt and Hammerstone started the match. Matt slammed Hammerstone and Jake’s heads into the buckle. Hammerstone and Jake teamed up and gave Matt double lariats. Jeff tagged in to a huge pop. Jeff and Matt hit Trent with a double team elbow drop for a nearfall.

Jeff got a two count on Seven after a leg drop. Jeff went for several strikes and pin attempts. Seven reversed a Twist of Fate with Bop and Bang. Jake tagged in. Jeff Hardy ran around the ring. Matt and Jeff then stompped a mudhole into Something. Jeff hit Something with a slingshot dropkick to give Matt a two count. The face team took turns doing Jeff’s signature pose and axe handle strike.

The face team piled the heels in the corner. Jeff and Ace took turn giving the heels Poetry in Motion. The heels avoided stereo Twist of Fates heading into picture-in-picture.[c]

Back from break, the heels were in the middle of cutting the ring in half on Ace. Ace actually kicked out of Steven’s Seven Star Lariat finisher. Ace blocked a Birming-Hammer. Both men took each other out. Jeff caught the hot tag and cleaned house. Jeff hit Trent with his signature shortarm dropkick combo. Tom Hannifan plugged next week’s Thanksgiving special which will contain non-canon vault matches.

The face team hit the heels with stereo Twist of Fates. Ace got a two count on Seven. Ace went for a dive on the big men but was caught. Jeff dove to take out Jake and Hammerstone. Ace and Jeff hit Seven with the Plot Twist. Jeff hit Seven with a Swanton Bomb. Hammerstone and Something dragged Seven to ringside to prevent the pinfall. Jeff and Matt gave Something and Hammerstone Stereo Twist of Fates at ringside.

Seven blocked a Fold from Ace with a low blow while the referee was distracted by everything happening at ringside. Trent Seven hit Ace Austin with the Birming-Hammer. Seven actually picked up the pinfall win on Ace.

Trent Seven, Hammerstone, and Jake Something defeated Ace Austin, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy via pinfall in 13:52.

Matt and Jeff tried to attack Seven afterwards, but Hammerstone and Jake joined in to give the heels a numbers advantage. The crowd chanted “we want tables” for the heels for some erason. Kushida and the Rascalz ran out to chase away the heels. The show closed with the six babyfaces shaking hands as the Hardy Boyz signature theme played…

John’s Thoughts: A solid six person tag with a bit of a surprising outcome (In Matt and Jeff’s hood no less). I kinda expected Trent Seven to be the designated fall guy here as he’s the man without a dance partner with Mike Bailey randomly leaving the company (They put all that effort into recreating Steven’s heel turn on Tyler Bate with Bailey as Bate’s surrogate, only to have Bailey up at leave in a flash). I do like Seven as a heel and hope he gets a chance to show his solid mic work, as he was the person that carried Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne when they were all heels in the UK.

On one hand this was a better show than last week. On the other, it’s still fairly missable in that there wasn’t anything really noteworthy. That said, there was nothing that felt like a drag either. It was a harmless and logically booked wrestling show. I’d recommend maybe squeezing in TNA into your pro wrestling rotation, especially if you’re frustrated by AEW’s erratic storytelling and lack of quality control. What is hurting TNA right now is they are in the middle of an extended build to one of their semi-canon TNA Plus shows, which always mucks up their storytelling. I expect things to get back to prime form once they start building towards Genesis (hopefully they don’t have a long layoff before the PPV because that screwed up last year’s Hard to Kill show. The System are the biggest victims of having zero character development coming out of their winter break last year).