AEW Full Gear, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up coverage, Ed Ferrara, Lash LeRoux, Elijah, Archie Gouldie

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Full Gear airs live on pay-per-view on Saturday night from Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center. The show is headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with the pre-show matches at 5:30CT/6:30ET, or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center. The show features Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens meeting face-to-face. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Wednesday in Reading, Pennsylvania at Santander Arena. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-There is no AEW Collision episode this week due to the Full Gear pay-per-view. The show will return next Saturday.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former WWE and TNA creative team member Ed Ferrara is 58.

-Lash LeRoux (Johnathan LeRoux) is 48.

-Elijah (Jeffrey Sciullo) is 37. He worked as Elias in WWE.

-The late Archie Gouldie, who worked as The Mongolian Stomper, was born on November 22, 1936. He died at age 79 on January 23, 2016.