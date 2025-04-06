WWE Champion Cody Rhodes congratulates Alexander Ovechkin breaking the NHL goals record

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Alexander Ovechkin scored goal number 895 on Sunday, breaking the NHL record for most career goals that had been held by Wayne Gretzky. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was among the athletes and celebrities who recorded congratulatory videos for the Washington Capitals’ legend that were played during the TNT and TruTV simulcast.

Powell’s POV: Cody used Ric Flair’s “To be the man, you have to beat the man” line during his video. In other NHL news, actor Christopher McDonald delivered the “Let’s Play Hockey” pre-game call at today’s Minnesota Wild game and capped it off with Shooter McGavin’s finger guns. Some might argue that Shooter’s appearance was a bigger deal than Ovi topping The Great One. “Yeah, right. And Grizzly Adams had a beard.”