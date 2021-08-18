NXT TV preview: Two matches set for the Takeover 36 fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.
-“Hit Row” Isaiah Scott, Top Dolla, and Ashante Thee Adonis vs. Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde.
-Carmelo Hayes vs. Odyssey Jones in the NXT Breakout Tournament finals.
Powell’s POV: Hayes beat Duke Hudson in a semifinal match on Tuesday to earn his spot in the finals. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.
