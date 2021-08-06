WWE makes thirteen NXT cuts

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE released the following wrestlers from their NXT contracts on Friday.

-Bronson Reed

-Bobby Fish

-Mercedes Martinez

-Jake Atlas

-Leon Ruff

-Ari Sterling

-Giant Zanjeer

-Kona Reeves

-Asher Hale

-Tyler Rust

-Zechariah Smith

-Referee Stephon Smith

-Desmond Tory (a/k/a Denzel Dejournette)

Powell’s POV: The releases were announced by the wrestlers, Fightful.com, and PWInsider.com. While I feel for everyone who was cut, I am most surprised to see Bronson Reed let go given that he recently dropped the NXT North American Championship in what many of assumed was a prelude to him being called up the main roster. There are some very talented people who were released and I sincerely hope that they find success elsewhere.