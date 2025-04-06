AEW Dynasty pre-show results: Nick Wayne, Lio Rush, and Action Andretti, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin, Max Caster’s open challenge

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW Dynasty Pre-Show
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center
Aired live April 6, 2025 on AEW social media platforms
The pre-show starts at 5:30CT/6:30ET…
CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER
By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW Dynasty Pre-Show
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center
Aired live April 6, 2025 on AEW social media platforms
The pre-show starts at 5:30CT/6:30ET…
Be the first to comment