What's happening...

AEW Dynasty pre-show results: Nick Wayne, Lio Rush, and Action Andretti, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin, Max Caster’s open challenge

April 6, 2025

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynasty Pre-Show
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center
Aired live April 6, 2025 on AEW social media platforms

The pre-show starts at 5:30CT/6:30ET…

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.